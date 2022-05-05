Hemp, Inc. Releases New High Potency CBD/CBG Coffee Enhancer

Las Vegas, NV, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) said better “latte” than never as it unveiled another transcendent product that can be consumed in one big brew-tiful cup of coffee. The super potent CBD/CBG coffee enhancer absorbs rapidly in coffee and is 4 times more potent (at a fraction of the price) than other hemp-derived coffee enhancers currently on the market. The unveiling of the high potency CBD/CBG coffee enhancer was nothing short of amazing. Its high-quality ingredient combination offers 30 servings per bottle and contains a total of 10,000mg of cannabinoids (7,500mg CBD and 2,500mg CBG) in a MCT oil base. Per serving, that’s 250mg CBD and 83mg CBG remarkably mixed in a wonderfully rich cup of coffee.

According to Deals on Health, “Over a billion people all over the world drink coffee daily. Around 150 million Americans consume coffee. That amounts to almost 50% of the US population.” That’s a huge market for Hemp, Inc. to tap into. In fact, the Company is creating a stir of excitement from coffee lovers in their current customer base who are quite impressed with the distinctly delicious enhancement to their coffee. The feedback received was overwhelmingly positive… and timely.

During a time of global despair, uncertainty and rising prices, people are longing for a sense of wellbeing and sanity to make sense of it all. This product could not have come at a better time.

Imagine pouring a searing cup of coffee as the sun rises. Flavor so robust and tantalizing that it makes your palate dance with delight, all while enhancing your mood and clarity. Smooth. Bold. And only ten calories per serving. Ready to get your morning started?

The CBD/CBG coffee enhancer comes in plain (natural) and vanilla flavor. The plain (natural) coffee enhancer is available now and the vanilla flavor will be available by the end of this month. A single container (7-day supply) retails for $27.95 and a bottle (30-day supply) retails for $99.95. Wholesale bulk orders are single-use packages, available through select restaurants. One popular restaurant in Santa Monica, California sold out of their first shipment in a matter of days with raving reviews.

Hemp, Inc. has definitely pushed the boundaries with another powerhouse product. “We made a point to go above and beyond to exceed our customer’s expectations while we pride ourselves in continuing to deliver the best consumable wellness products to the market without ever compromising quality or our King of Hemp® brand. Living well shouldn’t be an arduous task. Muscle discomfort, stress, sleep deprivation can take a serious toll on us. Our goal is to improve our customer’s daily lives with high quality premium products that are not only easily accessible but affordable.”

Hemp, Inc. never makes medical claims but hearing some of the customer feedback would make one think this CBD/CBG highly potent coffee additive is the best natural medicine available on the market. The overwhelming, positive feedback on how it helped with pain reduction, improved sleep and anti-anxiety is hard to ignore or downplay. CBD/CBG/CBN and coming soon CBDA and CBGA and other cannabinoid products are gaining incredible market share due to growing awareness and acceptance of CBD/CBG/CBN/CBDA/CBGA potential health benefits.

Retailers and distributors interested in the product line should email sales@kingofhempusa.com. Shareholders and consumers who want to purchase products can click here.

Hemp, Inc. will continue to keep its shareholders up to date on all pertinent material events, product releases, production plans, and inventory availability. This is the fourth powerhouse product the Company has released from its new line of CBD/CBG King of Hemp® products.

The Company’s sales & marketing team is currently working on large-scale orders for the company’s CBDA and CBGA products. Those interested is distributing on a large-scale basis should email sales@hempinc.com or call 877-436-7564 for more information. The entire product line may include tinctures, gummies, capsules, and edibles and will come in a variety of sizes, potencies, flavors and formulas that executives foresee being in high demand.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires issuers to provide “adequate current information”. Financials for Hemp, Inc. are listed on the OTC Exchange. More information can also be found out the Hemp, Inc. website by visiting www.hempinc.com/hemp-financial-disclosures/. Material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties.

Contact:

Hemp, Inc.

Investor Relations: 855-436-7688

Sales: 877-436-7564

ir@hempinc.com


