Hemp, Inc.'s Chief Visionary Consultant Bruce Perlowin Brings Opportunity to Hemp, Inc.

Hemp, Inc.

Las Vegas, NV, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp Inc.’s Chief Visionary Consultant, Bruce Perlowin, has brought an exciting opportunity to Hemp, Inc. The opportunity is in the form of a Profit-Sharing Agreement, which gives Hemp Inc. a percentage of the profits generated from non-fungible tokens (NFTs) produced by the Smuggleverse (smuggleverse.com) . In return, Hemp Inc. agrees to assist Smuggleverse with its marketing.



Smuggleverse’s Smugglebot has joined forces with some of the most infamous smugglers in the real world to launch the first digital underground marketplace in the Metaverse – the Smuggleverse. Utilizing proprietary technology, Smugglebot has created the most sought-after strains of digital cannabis, including ‘the OG strain’, CRYPTONYTE™. Avatars have been battling it out to score a load of these powerful digital strains. Join the revolution and become the next crypto cannabis Kingpin by smuggling, cutting, flipping, stacking and holding these highly viral NFTs in the Smuggleverse.

CRYPTONYTE™ is the first digital cannabis strain ever to be smuggled into the Metaverse, which has cemented its status as the legendary ‘OG strain’. Using Smugglebot’s proprietary technology, only 20 pounds of this prolific strain will ever by created.

Smugglebot’s TOKENOMICS were designed to virtually mirror real world smuggling logistics and its digital cannabis fills a large void in the Metaverse. Smugglers, connoisseurs and collectors can purchase a limited supply of each digital strain in the form of an NFT and level up to Kingpin status by cutting, stacking, burning and flipping their stash in the Smuggleverse.

The Smuggleverse is run by a team of award-winning entertainment, cannabis, tech and music executives, in collaboration with some of the most forward thinking developers in the world of crypto and NFTs.

With more than 10 years of experience in growing and processing hemp in North America, Hemp, Inc. has an established network of industry professionals in every segment of the industrial hemp industry. Hemp, Inc. has one of the largest industrial multipurpose hemp processing facility in North America, an 85,000-square foot facility in Spring Hope, N.C. Its mission of providing green solutions that help make the world a better place continues to flourish as the company advances an ever-growing portfolio of revenue and value-generating synergistic businesses. Hemp may be the salvation in retooling America for greener, more sustainable domestic manufacturing.

Story continues

To catch up with the latest news on Hemp, Inc., be sure to check out:

Hemp Inc.'s CBDA and CBGA Products on Sale Now (July 19, 2022)

Hemp Inc.'s Chief Visionary Consultant Bruce Perlowin talks with Stock Day podcast about Hemp Inc.'s super potent line of CBD/CBG/CBN Products (July 7, 2022)

Healthy Products for Healthy Living: A Look into Hemp, Inc.'s Pure, Premium, and Potent CBD and Wellness Products (June 16, 2022)

Hemp, Inc. Releases New High Potency CBD/CBG Vanilla Flavored Coffee Enhancer (June 9, 2022)

Hemp, Inc.'s King of Hemp CBD-CBG-CBN Natural Sleep Aid Capsules in Stock and On Sale (May 26, 2022)

King of Hemp Natural and Vanilla-Flavored CBD/CBG "Super" Tinctures Now in Stock (May 12, 2022)

The Company will continue to keep its shareholders up to date on all pertinent material events, product releases, production plans, and inventory availability. Those interested in distributing on a large-scale basis should email sales@hempinc.com or call 877-436-7564 for more information. The entire product line includes tinctures, gummies, capsules, and edibles in a variety of sizes, potencies, flavors, and formulas with a future focus on healthy foods for healthy living.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires issuers to provide “adequate current information”. Financials for Hemp, Inc. are listed on the OTC Exchange. More information can also be found on the Hemp, Inc. website by visiting www.hempinc.com/hemp-financial-disclosures/ . Material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

Hemp, Inc.

Investor Relations: (855) 436-7688

Sales: (877) 436-7564

ir@hempinc.com



