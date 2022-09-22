The Hemp Doctor Launches a New Series of Vape Products

The Hemp Doctor
·4 min read

Experience cloud nine with the Hemp Doctor's new set of cannabinoid-rich vape products, consisting of disposables and a cartridge

CBD Full Spectrum Vape Cartridges, 1mL

CBD Full Spectrum Vape Cartridges, 1mL
CBD Full Spectrum Vape Cartridges, 1mL

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hemp Doctor, a provider of premium hemp-derived products is thrilled to announce the launch of their whole new lineup of vape products, now available on their e-commerce site.

The Hemp Doctor's newest vape offerings - "CBD Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge," "D8/D10/HHC Blend Disposable Vape," "Delta 8 Disposable Vape," and "THC-O Disposable Vape" feature a variety of cannabinoid distillates (CBD, CBN, CBG, CBT, delta-8, delta-10, and HHC).

"Here at The Hemp Doctor, we are aware of the CBD and THC vape trend, but right now we aim to go beyond that by providing multiple cannabinoid options for our customers. Thus, as you can tell, it's evident in our newest vape line the variety of cannabinoid distillates we offer," as per Robert Shade, Founder and CEO of The Hemp Doctor.

"We felt that with our vape products, we allow our customers to select a product specific to their needs. Additionally, we want them to experience the benefits of 'the Entourage Effect' taken from strategically combining different cannabinoids," he added.

Carefully formulated with myriads of strains and terpenes in mind, the vape line offers a wide range of benefits aimed at helping anyone unwind after a long day. The inhalation products were specially designed to boost the cannabinoid experience without being entirely impairing.

The vaping industry stays strong with a market projected to reach $27.5 billion by 2027. Meanwhile, millennials ranked highest for vape usage.

Grab first-hand information on the exciting details of The Hemp Doctor's latest vape product offering here:

CBD Full Spectrum Vape Cartridges, 1mL

Tap into the entourage experience with The Hemp Doctor's CBD Full Spectrum Vape Cartridges. Infused with CBD, CBG, and CBT, harnessing hemp's therapeutic power has never been made this easy.

The cartridge, even at 1mL, remains powerful because it's specially formulated devoid of carrier oils. Get the full experience by going through the cartridge various strains - apple fritter, blueberry haze, clementine, martian candy, and strawnana. The product, originally valued at $34.95, now stands at a generous price of $30 each.

The vape cartridge is formulated to pamper consumers with the stress put on "relief over impairment." Without the high, a holistic approach borne out of embracing the "whole-plant" medicine concept includes terpenes in the formula. Overall, it's a simple, easy-to-use vape cartridge now enjoyed at arm's length.

D8/D10/HHC Blend 2ml Disposable Vapes

Ready for a buzzworthy experience? The Hemp Doctor's newest D8/D10/HHC disposable vape available in three various flavors gives just that. The special delta-8, delta-10, and HHC (hexahydrocannabinol) distillate blend falls nothing short when it comes to the complete THC experience.

Pre-charged and ready to fire, this single-use disposable vape brings different takes each time with their blueberry OG, orange crush, and strawberry cough flavored options. At a whim, shake up the experience by trying each flavor. Drift off to dream world or simply be in a more relaxed state of mind.

They are now available at a slashed price of $39.95.

THC-O 2ml Disposable Vapes

For anyone curious about synthetic cannabinoids but has qualms about safety, look no further - introducing, THC-O Disposable Vape Pens. At $39.95, The Hemp Doctor gives value by bringing in THC-O in the safest distillate formulation ever.

THC-O offers a different experience through vaporization by extracting these compounds from other, more common cannabis compounds such as THC and CBD.

Get a different vibe every time with a wide range of strain options - Amnesia Haze, Granddaddy Purple, Maui Wowie, Skywalker OG, and Trainwreck.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor is an online retailer of specialized hemp and CBD products ranging from tinctures, vape cartridges, topicals, edibles, whole flower, pre-rolls, softgels, pet line, isolate, shatter, diamond, ice rocks, crumble, and more.

Their effort to let third-party DEA-certified labs test their products speaks of their commitment to provide safe and accessible hemp products for everyone.

Moreover, one of their priorities is consumer education. Their website has a dedicated blog section full of educational resources concerning hemp and its derivatives. Their website is easy to navigate. Their product pages provide detailed information about each item such as dosage, recommended usage, and more. By providing knowledge on their products and the benefits they hold, they're empowering customers to have better decisions regarding their health.

Their product offerings continuously evolve to meet public demand, with a full range of products suitable for anyone, of any age or experience level.

"We are listening to our customers and launching new products based on their requests. All while maintaining the exceptional quality they are accustomed to," said Shade.

For more information regarding the contents of this release, please contact ROBERT SHADE (customerservice@thehempdoctor.com) with any questions or interview requests.

Contact Information:
Robert Shade
Owner at The Hemp Doctor
customerservice@thehempdoctor.com

Related Images






Image 1: CBD Full Spectrum Vape Cartridges, 1mL


The Hemp Doctor CBD Full Spectrum Vape Cartridges, 1mL








Image 2: THC-O 2ml Disposable Vapes


The Hemp Doctor THC-O 2ml Disposable Vapes








Image 3: D8/D10/HHC Blend 2ml Disposable Vapes


The Hemp Doctor D8/D10/HHC Blend 2ml Disposable Vapes



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Stefani of Brazil capture Chennai women's doubles title

    Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday. The top-seeded Dabrowski and Stefani made quick work of Russia's Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in a 6-1, 6-2 victory. A day earlier, the duo defeated Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan to advance to the final. Blinkova and Dzalamidze won their semifinal on Friday against Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal and Yanina

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • New-look Canadian women's basketball team eyes forward progress at World Cup

    Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Canada's former head coach Lisa Thomaidis spoke to the depth of international women's basketball, saying 10 teams were legitimate podium contenders. The analysis proved prescient. Canada, ranked fourth, didn't even advance out of the group stage. And while the top-ranked Americans won gold, it was No. 8 Japan scoring a surprising silver and No. 6 France grabbing bronze. Now, the world's top women's basketball players are set to reconvene in Australia for the FIBA Wor

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons

    P.K. Subban has announced his retirement. The former Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's top defenceman shared the news on his social media channels Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old Toronto native played 13 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils. Subban registered 115 goals and 467 points in 824 regular-season games. The 43rd pick at the 2007 NHL draft added 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists) in 96 post-season contests. The flashy blue-liner won the Norris in

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • Terry Fox Run back in Alberta as thousands run in support of cancer research

    Across the country on Sunday, thousands of Canadians laced up their running shoes and pounded the pavement for the 42nd Terry Fox Run. The annual fundraiser for cancer research was back in person, and across the province, Albertans ran once again in honour of the Canadian legend. In Edmonton, more than 800 people ran to raise money and awareness for cancer research. The crowd in the capital was smaller than past years, but still an impressive turn out as the city continues to deal with the pande

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Hockey Canada facing backlash for survey on sexual assault allegations

    A recent survey distributed by Hockey Canada has left some shaking their heads over what they see as out-of-touch questions about the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations. The survey, which CBC News has seen, was distributed to parents, volunteers and coaches, seeking to gauge opinions on the sport's national body. It has been under intense scrutiny since news broke this spring of an alleged sexual assault following a 2018 gala in London, Ont., involving eight unidentified playe

  • 49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by f

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Canada's 3x3 basketball team wins Women's Series Final, capping unbeaten run

    Canada's 3x3 women's basketball team put the perfect finish on its 2022 season Sunday, winning the Constanta Finals in Romania with a 21-16 final victory over France. The Canadian squad entered the weekend as the top-ranked team and went undefeated through the preliminary games against Romania, France and Lithuania before beating Germany in the semifinal and France in the final. For a Canadian team led by sisters Katherine and Michelle Plouffe, along with Kacie Bosch and Paige Crozon, it was the