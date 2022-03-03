Hemp Bioscience Company CFH Releases Its ProLine of Clinical-Strength CBD Wellness Products

A new CBD-infused roll-on gel is included in the lineup of products available for purchase online

The CFH ProLine

The CFH ProLine, which debuted as a lineup of professional-grade full-spectrum hemp extract products for clinical use, is now available online nationwide at www.CFH.Ltd.

Rapid Relief Roll-on Gel

CFH’s new Rapid Relief Roll-on Gel, featuring an easy-to-use rollerball applicator, is a dual-action gel containing menthol and CBD used for rapid relief of tense muscles and joints.

Longmont, Colo., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado-based hemp bioscience company CFH, Ltd., launches a Rapid Relief Roll-on Gel and Relief Cream as a part of its ProLine. The CFH ProLine, which debuted as a lineup of professional-grade full-spectrum hemp extract products for clinical use, is now available online nationwide at www.CFH.Ltd. Both the Relief Cream and the new Rapid Relief Roll-on Gel work topically to reduce inflammation and relieve muscle soreness for athletes and people living active lifestyles.

CFH’s Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract Relief Cream, containing 500mg or 1000mg of full-spectrum hemp flower extract, CBD and other phytocannabinoids per jar, is intended for large muscle groups and can be applied liberally several times per day for immediate and long term relief. CFH’s new Rapid Relief Roll-on Gel, featuring an easy-to-use rollerball applicator, is a dual-action gel containing menthol and CBD used for rapid relief of tense muscles and joints.

CFH has over 30 years of experience in research and production, plant bioscience, genetic development, and agriculture. All products in the CFH ProLine, which includes the new Rapid Relief Roll-on Gel as well as creams, tinctures and soft gels, are made with Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Oil derived from hemp grown by CFH on its certified-organic Colorado farm. The vertically integrated company controls all aspects of product development to ensure all products are made with the highest quality hemp.

“We manage every aspect of product testing and development,” says Jim Ott, chief executive officer and founder of CFH. “We start by developing the genetics, we grow and harvest the hemp flower on our farm and we formulate in our lab. We also do in-house and third-party testing to establish quality and consistency.”

CFH’s lineup of full spectrum hemp extract wellness products is developed with research by Clinical Science Director Dr. Karen Hufnagl, DC, MS. Dr. Hufnagl is also the founder of In Avanti Health, a Functional Medicine Practice based in Colorado. With more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Hufnagl has one foot in everyday clinical practice and the other in product development and research. She specializes in thyroid and hormone imbalances and is also dedicated to helping athletes reduce pain and inflammation, maximize their recovery and performance, and reach new heights in their athletic pursuits.

Story continues

“Consistent and high-quality CBD topicals are a game changer for pro and amateur athletes looking to improve recovery times,” says Dr. Hufnagl. “Whether you're skiing, hiking, biking, climbing or spending time outdoors and feeling the effects of the cold and dry winter months, these products are designed to help you recover faster.”

# # #

About CFH, Ltd.

Founded in 2014, CFH, Ltd. is Colorado-based, vertically integrated hemp bioscience company and a leading supplier of CBD nationwide. CFH is committed to producing the highest quality full spectrum CBD and proprietary hemp strains that maintain the natural balance and proportion of the cannabinoids and terpenes present in hemp plants to provide optimal health benefits and efficacy. In addition to CBD as a major component, CFH's full spectrum hemp flower derived products contain an extensive profile of cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. For more information on CFH, visit CFH.Ltd.

Attachments

CONTACT: Helen Anderson Turn It Up Media 6189773053 helen@turnitup.marketing



