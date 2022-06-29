Hemostatic Gels Market to Grow at a 6.8% CAGR through 2032 Amid Rising Volumes of Surgical Procedures Globally | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global hemostatic gel market is projected to grow at a 7.1% annual rate through 2032, fueled largely by the rise in cancer treatment costs throughout Europe and Asia Pacific. The global market for porcine-based hemostatic gels is expected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR through 2032

NEWARK, Del, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest analysis, the global hemostatic gels market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 1 Bn in 2022, with sales projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR over the forecast period. Against this backdrop, the market size will surpass US$ 1.9 Bn by 2032.

Increasing adoption of hemostatic gels during surgical procedures for blood loss management is spurring demand for effective hemostatic gels. Furthermore, rising prevalence of chronic diseases is necessitating the adoption of these gels. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 45% of the population in the U.S. suffers from at least one chronic disease that requires surgical procedures.

Globally, around 2,000,000 people die from hemorrhage each year, out of which approximately 1,500,000 deaths are due to trauma injuries. Similarly, every year almost 60,000 people die in the U.S. due to hemorrhaging and blood loss. These figures indicate the need for hemostatic gels during surgical procedures to improve clinical outcomes.

Key Takeaways:

  • Based on product type, sales of porcine-based hemostatic gels are expected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR through 2032.

  • In terms of indication, the cardiovascular surgery segment is expected to account for 33.1% of the total market share over the assessment period.

  • By end user, demand for hemostatic gels across hospitals will increase at a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. dominated the North America hemostatic gels market in 2021, holding 82% of the total market share.

  • Demand for hemostatic gels in India is forecast to grow at a 7.4% CAGR over the assessment period.

  • Sales in the U.K. hemostatic gels market are expected to increase at a 7.1% CAGR through 2032.

  • China will emerge as a lucrative pocket, with demand growing at an 8% CAGR over the forecast period.

“Rising adoption of effective hemostatic gels across various industries for the protection of the workforce is expected to fuel demand in the market. In addition to this, rising awareness regarding the usage of hemostatic gels for blood loss management across emerging economies will augment the growth in the market,” says an FMI analyst

Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the hemostatic gels market are adopting strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities to improve their global presence. For instance:

  • In 2019, Baxter International, Inc. introduced Floseal Hemostatic Matrix, its new hemostatic agent. Floseal Hemostatic Matrix U.S.FDA approved and is used to stop bleeding during surgical procedures.

  • In 2021, Medcura, Inc. together with ASO LLC launched Rapid-Seal, a new class of antibacterial hemostatic gel. This product meets the market demand for a transparent gel that will be easily applied during surgeries.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the hemostatic gels market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

Key Market Segments Covered In Hemostatic Gels Industry Research

By Material:

  • Bovine-Based

  • Porcine-Based

  • Polymer-Based

By Indication:

  • General Surgery

  • Dental Surgery

  • Veterinary Surgery

  • Cardiovascular Surgery

  • Orthopaedic Surgery

  • Others

By End-User:

  • Hospitals

  • Speciality Clinics

  • Veterinary Settings

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Online Sales

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

  2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Product Development and Innovation Trends

4. Key Success Factors

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain:

HIV Antivirals Market Trends: HIV antivirals market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 30.6 Bn in 2022, and register a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Brain Implants Market Analysis: Brain Implants Market analysis report by Future Market Insights shows that global sales of Brain Implants Market in 2021 was held at US$ 5.1 Bn.

Weight Management Market: Weight management market is expected to garner US$ 725.6 Billion during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Spatial Mass Spectrometry Market Share: Spatial Mass Spectrometry Market analysis report by Future Market Insights shows that global sales of Spatial Mass Spectrometry Market in 2021 was held at US$ 224.1 Mn.

IVD Antibodies Market Overview: IVD antibodies market size is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032

Epiglottitis Treatment Market Forecast: Epiglottitis treatment demand is presently valued at around US$ 10 Billion and is forecasted to develop at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach US$ 16 Billion by 2032.

Colorectal Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market Size: Colorectal cancer molecular diagnostics market garnered a market value of US$ 2.35 Billion in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 5.07 Billion by 2032.

Systemic Lupus Erythematous SLE Drugs Market Sales: Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) drugs market is projected to record a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Stem Cell Therapies Market Demand: Stem cell therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% to USD 401 million by 2026, up from USD 187 million in 2021.

Knee Replacement Market Outlook: knee replacement market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, up from US$ 8.27 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 15.7 Bn by 2032.

