Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Size is expected to reach at USD 1,074 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8%, Owing to Increasing Incidence of Hemorrhoids among the Population

Acumen Research and Consulting
·7 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Size accounted for USD 712 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 1,074 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Statistics

  • Global hemorrhoid treatment devices market value was worth USD 712 million in 2021, with a 4.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

  • North America region was accounted 38.8% of hemorrhoid treatment devices market share in 2021

  • Asia-Pacific hemorrhoid treatment devices market growth is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030

  • By device type, the band ligators segment capture over 29.3% of total market share in 2021

  • Growing adoption of the sedentary lifestyle, drives the hemorrhoid treatment devices market revenue

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1276

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Coverage:

Market

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Size 2021

USD 712 Million

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Forecast 2030

USD 1,074 Million

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

4.8%

 

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Base Year

2021

 

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Device Type, By End-Use, And By Geography

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, CONMED Corporation, Cook Medical, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Surkon Medical Co., Ltd., and Medline Industries, Inc.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Overview

A hemorrhoid is a digestive disorder that mostly affects adults. Hemorrhoids occur when veins near the anal tissue enlarge. The tissue acts as a buffer; however, pregnancies or overweight place strain on such veins, producing swelling and, eventually, the development of hemorrhoids either within or without the abdomen area. Surgical treatments for the diagnosis of hemorrhoids have grown in favor in recent years. Hemorrhoid devices are currently being invented by manufacturers to alleviate post-operative discomfort as well as other procedural issues, particularly in individuals with prolapsed hemorrhoids. Furthermore, the growth in hemorrhoid incidence, as well as technological developments, consumer awareness, & health expenditures, are boosting the global hemorrhoid treatment devices market.

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Trends

Growth in adolescent hemorrhoid occurrence and a rise in hemorrhoid treatments due to consumer demands would likely boost the global market. Increasing hemorrhoid treatment device acceptance and consciousness are likely to dominate the worldwide market for hemorrhoid treatment devices in Europe and North America.

Cost-effective Treatments for Diverse Hemorrhoids to Fuel the Global Market

A rise in hemorrhoid prevalence is driving the global demand for the hemorrhoid treatment equipment market. According to the Global Surgery Journal, hemorrhoids are considered one of the most common illnesses among young adults (February 2018). Before approaching 50%, it is projected that more than half of the population would be affected by batteries. The frequency of surgeries is predicted to rise, propelling the global hemorrhoid treatment devices market growth. Due to the increased usage of ligators for hemorrhoid treatments, the band ligator segments held the largest portion of the global market in 2021. Binders are created by a generally safe and simple office-based technique with few consequences. Furthermore, the growing use of endoscopic ligators by specialists for easy and simple access to hemorrhoids is expected to boost this segment in the coming years.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/hemorrhoid-treatment-devices-market

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Segmentation

The global hemorrhoid treatment devices market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on device type, and end-use. By device type, the segment is separated into sclerotherapy injectors, cryotherapy devices, infrared coagulators, hemorrhoid laser probes, bipolar probes, band ligators, and others. According to the hemorrhoid treatment devices market forecast, the band ligators category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

In terms of end-use, the market is categorized into ambulatory surgical centers, clinics and hospitals, and others. Hospitals and clinics accounted for a significant portion of the global market in 2021. Multiple applications and gadgets, as well as linkages to medical corporations, may contribute to the segment's supremacy in order to improve healthcare offerings and services. As a favored treatment option, clinics and hospitals also provide sophisticated technology and superior healthcare facilities. With the growth in the elderly community and an expansion in healthcare systems and help, the sector of hospitals and surgical facilities will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast, particularly in advanced economies. Furthermore, an increase in the consumption of hemorrhoid treatments in ambulatory surgery clinics is expected to fuel the segment.

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide hemorrhoid treatment devices market segmentation is into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to a hemorrhoid treatment devices industry analysis, the North America region dominates the global market in 2021. The rapidly developing healthcare industry, greater knowledge of hemorrhoid treatment, and the continuous evolution of hemorrhoid treatment devices among healthcare practitioners boost the regional market. North America provides considerable prospects in the hemorrhoid treatment devices industry. In Asia-Pacific, the industry is expected to grow at a tremendous rate throughout the forecast timeframe, as awareness of hemorrhoids for hemorrhoid operations grows. Furthermore, expansion in the medical sector is likely to increase the market in countries like China, Korea, and India. Moreover, the industry for the region is expected to grow throughout the forecast period because of technological advancements and growth in hemorrhoid treatment market adoption.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1276

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market Players

Some of the prominent hemorrhoid treatment devices market companies are Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Boston Scientific Corp., CONMED Corporation, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Surkon Medical Co., Ltd., Cook Medical, and Medline Industries, Inc.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market?

  • Which region held the largest share Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market?

  • What will be the Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Healthcare Sector Related:

The Global Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Size accounted for USD 28.3 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to garner a market size of USD 49.9 Billion by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Ophthalmology Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of around 3.8% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 64.3 Billion by 2027.

The Global ECG Devices Market Size accounted for USD 5,284 Million in 2021 and is estimated to garner a market size of USD 8,611 Million by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Latest Stories

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Lindgren, Thompson, Nylander named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren, Buffalo Sabres centre Tage Thompson and Toronto Maple Leafs right-winger William Nylander have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Lindgren led the NHL with four wins and 111 saves while posting a 1.50 goals-against average and .949 save percentage last week. The 28-year-old Lindgren, who signed with Washington during the off-season, has appeared in 12 games this season. He has a 6-3-2 record with a 2.79 GAA and .910 save perc

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Bonino scores again to lead Sharks past Coyotes 3-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bonino scored for the fourth straight game, James Reimer won in his return from injury and the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday night. Tomas Hertl and Bonino scored in a span of 1:02 early in the first period to set the tone and help the Sharks win for only the third time in 10 games. Nico Sturm added a goal in the second period as San Jose earned just its third victory in 15 games at the Shark Tank this season. Reimer returned from a lower-bod

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • 'Intriguing' Adam Fantilli hoping to crack Canada's world junior roster

    MONCTON, N.B. — Adam Fantilli was trying to get the game up and running on his laptop. The freshman forward's Michigan Wolverines were set to play the Michigan State Spartans in a clash of NCAA rivals. Fantilli's only problem? The matchup wasn't available to stream online. Undeterred and still keen to watch some hockey following a long practice session at Canada's world junior selection camp, Connor Bedard offered a solution – the phenom's Regina Pats were playing the Prince Albert Raiders in We

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel placed on IR

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury, the club confirmed Monday. The designation means Eichel must miss at least seven days dating back to when he couldn't physically play. Defenseman Zach Whitecould went out Sunday with a lower-body injury, and on Monday was placed on long-term IR, the team confirmed. That designation means Whitecloud will miss at least 10 games and 24 days. The Knights announced on Twitter

  • Senators' Thomas Chabot accidentally slashes teammate Travis Hamonic on bench

    Thomas Chabot owes Travis Hamonic a nice dinner after this move.

  • Cook, Vikings can't capitalize on Jefferson's record day

    DETROIT (AP) — In the end, no amount of fireworks from Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson — and they set the air ablaze Sunday — could overcome perhaps the worst game of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook's six-year career. Cook was held to 23 yards on 15 carries in Minnesota's 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions, keeping the Vikings from clinching a division title despite Jefferson's franchise-record 223 yards receiving. Cook's 1.5 yards per carry were the fewest in a game with at least 10 attempts in

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t