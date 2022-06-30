Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Result of Annual General Meeting
LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands. The numbers of proxy votes for each resolution submitted prior to the meeting are presented below.
Proxy Voting Results
Ordinary Resolutions
Votes for
% of votes cast for
Votes Against
% of votes cast against
Total votes cast
Total votes cast as % of ISC (1)
Votes with-held (2)
1. To adopt the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts
48,304,030
99.77
110,911
0.23
48,414,941
4.94
190,357
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
40,993,480
84.70
7,402,314
15.30
48,395,794
4.94
209,504
3. To reappoint the Company's auditor
47,905,435
98.99
490,359
1.01
48,395,794
4.94
209,504
4. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration
47,894,585
98.93
518,814
1.07
48,413,399
4.94
191,899
5. To approve the Employee Incentive Plan with Non-Employee Sub-Plan
47,475,011
97.90
1,018,002
2.10
48,493,013
4.95
112,285
6. To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities
47,367,119
97.90
1,016,191
2.10
48,383,310
4.94
221,988
Special Resolutions
Votes for
% of votes cast for
Votes against
% of votes cast against
Total votes cast
Total votes cast as % of ISC (1)
Votes with-held (2)
7. To disapply pre-emption provisions
47,476,822
97.90
1,016,191
2.10
48,493,013
4.95
112,285
8. To reduce the notice period for general meetings
47,938,029
99.01
476,912
0.99
48,414,941
4.94
190,357
The Company's issued share capital ("ISC") on 28 June 2022, being the date on which members had to be entered in the register of members of the Company in order to be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, was 979,749,321 ordinary shares.
A ‘vote withheld' in respect of any resolution is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against it.
A copy of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Enquiries:
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder
Peter Redmond, Director
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930
Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707201/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-Announces-Result-of-Annual-General-Meeting