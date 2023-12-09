Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Hemisphere Energy Corporation (CVE:HME) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Hemisphere Energy's shares on or after the 14th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.025 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$0.10 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hemisphere Energy stock has a trailing yield of around 7.8% on the current share price of CA$1.29. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Hemisphere Energy paid out a comfortable 43% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 54% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Hemisphere Energy's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Hemisphere Energy's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 68% per annum for the past five years.

Unfortunately Hemisphere Energy has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Is Hemisphere Energy worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Hemisphere Energy paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. Hemisphere Energy looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while Hemisphere Energy looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Hemisphere Energy you should be aware of.

