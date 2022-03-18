Hematological Malignancies Emerging Therapeutics Industry Analysis, 2021-2031 | Global Markets Projected to Reach $43.96 Billion by 2031

Global Hematological Malignancies Emerging Therapeutics Market

Dublin, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hematological Malignancies Emerging Therapeutics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Therapeutic Type (Marketed), Potential Pipeline Products, Indication, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hematological malignancies emerging therapeutics industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.20% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The hematological malignancies emerging therapeutics market was valued at $11,652.5 million in 2021 and is expected to generate $43,966.8 million in 2031.

The hematological malignancies emerging therapeutics market growth has been primarily attributed to major drivers in this market, such as growing prevalence of hematological malignancies, favorable regulatory environment, and increase in adoption of precision medicine in the field of hematological malignancies. However, there are significant challenges restraining the market growth. These challenges include the high cost hindering the adoption rate, unfavorable reimbursement scenario, and safety concerns pertaining to severe adverse effects.

The hematological malignancies emerging therapeutics market report provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including reported clinical findings, financing and partnership opportunities, expected market, and current clinical landscape.

The report constitutes an in-depth study of the global hematological malignancies emerging therapeutics market. The study consists of monoclonal antibody (mAB)- and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell-based therapies intended for the treatment of hematological malignancies. The study also presents a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and estimation of the market size over the forecast period, 2021-2031.

The scope of this report is focused on the analysis of the hematological malignancies emerging therapeutics market by therapeutic type (marketed), potential pipeline products, indication, and region. The market value may vary from 5-7% as the data has been collected from different sources at the regional and country level.

Market Segmentation

  • Marketed Drugs - Monoclonal Antibodies and CAR-T Cell Therapy

  • Potential Pipeline Products - Monoclonal Antibodies and CAR-T Cell Therapy

  • Indication - Leukemia, Lymphoma, and Multiple Myeloma

Regional Segmentation

  • North America - U.S. and Canada

  • Europe - Germany, U.K., France, Italy, and Spain

  • Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, and South Korea

  • Rest-of-the-World

Growth Drivers

  • Growing Prevalence of Hematological Malignancies

  • Favourable Regulatory Environment

  • Increase in Adoption of Precision Medicine in the Field of Hematological Malignancies

Challenges

  • High Cost Hindering the Adoption Rate

  • Unfavourable Reimbursement Scenario

  • Safety Concerns Pertaining to Severe Adverse Effects

Opportunities

  • Massive Scope in Emerging Markets

Companies Profiled

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Gilead Sciences, Inc.

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc

  • Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc.

  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

  • Merck & Co. Inc.

  • Novartis International AG

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Sanofi SA

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global hematological malignancies emerging therapeutics market?

  • What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global hematological malignancies emerging therapeutics market?

  • How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the global hematological malignancies emerging therapeutics ecosystem?

  • What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?

  • What is the pricing and reimbursement scenario in the field of hematological malignancies emerging therapeutics?

  • What are the potential emerging therapies present in the pipeline for hematological malignancy treatment?

  • What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to hematological malignancies emerging therapeutics?

  • What are the potential entry barriers expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region?

  • What is the role of companion diagnostics in the field of hematological malignancies emerging therapies? What are the key regulatory requirements associated with companion diagnostics?

  • What are the growth opportunities for the companies in the region of their operation?

  • Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global hematological malignancies emerging therapeutics market?

  • Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k673x7

