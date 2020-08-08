'I was helpless': the Australians caught up in a dysfunctional Covid travel exemption system

When Mubashir Alam’s mother had a heart attack in Pakistan, he was worried, but decided against flying back from Australia, where he has lived for seven years.

“She went to the hospital and was treated there for two days,” he said. “She was all fine, laughing and everything, everything was looking better and normal.”

But five days later, she suffered a stroke that left one side of her body paralysed.

Doctors told him she might not survive and the next 48 hours would be critical. His younger siblings pressed him to return to Pakistan as soon as possible. With his father dead, and as the oldest son in the family, he felt a responsibility to return.

But making it to Pakistan would not be straightforward.

Alam had become an Australian citizen just two weeks before his mother’s heart attack. Although he didn’t know it when his mother was admitted to hospital, the Australian government had taken the unusual step of banning its citizens and permanent residents from leaving the country because of the coronavirus pandemic – even if, like Alam, they are dual citizens.

The government makes exceptions for compassionate reasons and essential travel, it says, but there are few guidelines about how it makes those decisions.

As soon as he learned of the travel ban, Alam applied for an exemption on compassionate grounds for himself, his wife and infant daughter. He submitted a letter from the Abbottabad hospital treating his mother, explaining that Alam’s presence was necessary to help with decision-making, along with more than 20 pages of doctors’ notes and test results.

“I was very emotional at that time because the doctors told me maybe she will not survive,” he says. “I was crying.”

He called the government to ask for his application to be processed quickly and was told it had been escalated. His wife received her exemption the next day and he thought he would be next. But nothing came through.

The day after that, Alam got a call from his younger brother. His mother had suffered another stroke.

The citizenship, instead of helping me, it was putting me through the hardest time of my life Mubashir Alam

“It was putting more pressure on me that I have to go now, I want to leave,” he says.

When he called the home affairs department again, the official he spoke to was sympathetic, but read to him advice from a government website that people submit their requests at least a month before their planned travel date.

“I asked her, ‘look, how will I know that my mother is going to have a stroke on Friday or Sunday?’”

Alam was told his request had already been escalated and there was nothing more they could do. “They were helpless and I was helpless as well,” he says.

For seven days, Alam tried the department, his federal and state MPs, the immigration minister and the media.

The exemption finally came through almost a week after he made his request. When he spoke to Guardian Australia, Alam was at the hospital where his mother had just left the ICU. Doctors said her condition was improving. But the stressful period before he left Australia still weighs on him.

“I can’t tell you how it feels when your mother is in the ICU and you can’t travel,” he says, his voice cracking. “If, God forbid, something bad happens, if something goes wrong, and you can’t get back home in time, how do you think you will feel throughout your whole life?”

Opaque and arbitrary

Alam is one of thousands of Australians trying to leave the country to visit sick family members, reunite with partners, or emigrate to another country of citizenship, who have struggled with an exemption system they describe as opaque, arbitrary and dysfunctional.

Figures released under freedom of information show 10,004 exemptions to the exit ban were granted between 25 March and 22 June, just over half on compassionate grounds – 3,3000 applications were denied in a similar period, Border Force told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Many say they are happy to pay for quarantine if they return to Australia, and do not understand why there are restrictions on outbound travel as well as incoming. When the exit ban was introduced in March, the prime minister, Scott Morrison, said : “This will help avoid travellers returning to Australia with coronavirus and the risks of spreading coronavirus to other countries.”

