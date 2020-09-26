Help! I need a wardrobe reboot: Guardian readers' fashion questions, answered

Q I have always been hesitant to explore my style. I’m fairly curvy, and being unable to find clothes affects my self-esteem. I want to dress my age and feel comfortable. What type of clothing should I try? How do I reflect the feeling of loving myself in fashion? A desperate teen, 18

A Please, don’t be desperate. Your letter is so very astute. You have grasped something about style that many older people fail to understand: that the right clothes bolster your confidence, and fashion should never be something that makes you feel bad about yourself.

You ask how you can reflect the feeling of trying to love yourself in fashion. Stand in front of a mirror and give yourself permission to like what you see. This is harder than it sounds. Often we see only flaws, brainwashed by some imaginary beauty ideal. This is especially hard in teenage years, when your physical appearance and who you understand yourself to be are changing rapidly, and sometimes it can feel as if the two don’t make sense together.

Next time you try on an outfit, don’t think about whether you look thinner or more like so-and-so on Instagram. Instead, look yourself in the eye and ask if what you are wearing makes you feel happier and more confident. Do you feel at ease? Or fidgety? Personal style isn’t about only wearing 1930s tea dresses or 1990s sportswear – it’s about getting dressed and looking in the mirror and thinking: there she is. I’ve got this. I’m ready for today.

I don’t really believe in dressing your age. Dress to celebrate who you truly are, not according to a dress code that tracks your date of birth. What was the last outfit that brought you joy? Was it the colour, or the slogan, or the fabric? Fashion is about celebrating what you see in the mirror: you. The right clothes will help you do that. Jess Cartner-Morley

Q Do you have any advice for buying reasonably priced ethical clothing for children? Carla, 40

A The best solution I’ve found is getting the bulk of clothing secondhand, whether on eBay, using services such as Loopster, or through friends and family. While having fewer, better, cherished things is my style aspiration as an adult, with children I am unembarrassed about stocking up on hand-me-downs and passing them on when I can.

When the secondhand trawl isn’t a possibility, there are ethical brands out there but they tend to be a bit more expensive. I like Frugi and was reassured to learn that JoJo Maman Bébé has B Corp status. Particularly if you have more than one child, seeking out brands you can trust on durability might cost less in the end. For example, all the garments made by Polarn O. Pyret – a brand I search for on eBay – are designed to be worn by at least three children. Hannah Marriott, fashion editor

Q Fashion is hugely important to me: I use my colourful, quirky style to feel confident. But I struggle to find brands that are transparent, sustainable and ethical in what they do, while catering to a student budget. Rebecca, 20

A You’re already winning when it comes to shopping sustainably: knowing what you like can be half the battle towards successfully expressing your identity through clothes. There are dozens of ways to do so ethically, not least secondhand and vintage shops, which are often a smörgåsbord of colour; try Vinnie’s on Depop.

As for ethical brands selling new clothing for a high-street purse, the pickings are slim: sustainable fashion is in its infancy. My best tip is to use the Good On You app, which categorises brands based on their ethics. Your love of colour made me think of Mayamiko, a brand that actively campaigns for workers’ rights, rated “great” on the app. I love their raspberry-coloured pinafore and vibrant Kuwala kaftan. Also try By Megan Crosby, a tiny brand producing Skittles-coloured clothing in very limited runs, as well as made-to-measure pieces you will have to wait at least 28 days to receive – the antithesis of fast fashion. HM

Q How does a 70-year-old woman who has always loved style and clothes, but now has no justification to buy more (or even be bothered about her looks) move forward interestingly and stylishly? Penny, 70

A I applaud the spirit of your letter. To move forward interestingly and stylishly is a mantra for living, not just for dressing. And I am all in favour of prising apart a love of style from endless consumerism.

