Help Wanted: Belk Seeks to Hire 5,000

Belk is staging a hiring event at all of its locations on Saturday in an effort to fill 5,000 positions in its sales, beauty, operational and omnichannel departments.

The Southern regional chain is the latest of many large retailers stepping up recruiting efforts this year amid the national labor shortage.

More from WWD

Nordstrom on Tuesday said it is seeking to hire 28,600 seasonal and regular employees for its Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as for its supply chain facilities in the U.S. and customer care teams. Last month, Kohl’s Corp. said it was looking to add approximately 90,000 seasonal associates, including staff for the retailer’s new e-commerce fulfillment center in Etna, Ohio, and beauty advisers for the Sephora shops at 200 Kohl’s stores this year.

Walmart last month said it planned to hire an additional 20,000 part-time and permanent full-time workers across its supply chain in more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices.

And Macy’s Inc. said it planned to hire about 76,000 full- and part-time workers at its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers. About 48,000 of these roles would be for the holiday season, while the remaining roles would be permanent opportunities on a part- or full-time basis.

The Charlotte, N.C.-based Belk said Wednesday that the 5,000 open positions are a combination of full-time, part-time and seasonal positions. COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing will be in place during the event.

The company said that newly hired associates will receive competitive pay, flexible scheduling options, more than 10 employee double discount days during the holiday season and a 20 percent associate discount on all Belk purchases starting on Day One.

Underscoring how eager the company is for new employees to help it manage through the holiday season, which is expected to be robust, Belk said candidates should be prepared for on-site interviews and job offers extended to qualified candidates “on the spot.” Belk also said that previous retail experience is preferred but not required.

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.