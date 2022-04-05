How to help victims of Sacramento mass shooting: GoFundMe verifies these fundraisers

After a Sunday mass shooting in downtown Sacramento left six people dead and 12 injured, GoFundMe created an online hub for verified fundraisers to support families of the victims.

The fundraising website’s page, “How You Can Help: Donate to Sacramento Mass Shooting Fundraisers,” lists three verified pages as of Tuesday afternoon and will continue to update it as other accounts complete the verification process.

To verify an account, the company looks at banking information, according to its website. The site also requires government-issued identification and other forms of identification and an address. GoFundMe holds “all funds raised until the recipient is added to the fundraiser to withdraw, and their identity has been confirmed.”

The three men killed were Sergio Harris, 38, of North Highlands; De’Vazia Turner, 29, of Carmichael; and Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32, of Salinas. The three women killed were Johntaya Alexander, of Elk Grove, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21, of Selma in Fresno County.

Here are the verified accounts that have been added so far, asking for monetary donations to help the families of the victims of the April 3 mass shooting, according to Gofundme:

Verified fundraisers

More than $500 has been raised for the funeral expenses of Johntaya Alexander since the fundraiser became active less than 24 hours ago. The goal is $10,000. A page was also started for Yamile Martinez-Andrade and the goal is $18,000.

The last account, “Vazzies World,” has raised $3,920 since it posted Monday. The goal is $15,000.

