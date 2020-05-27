Help us document the US healthcare workers who die fighting coronavirus

Photograph: Misha Friedman/Getty Images

Lost on the frontline is a project by the Guardian and Kaiser Health News that aims to document the life of every healthcare worker in the US who dies from Covid-19 during the pandemic. From doctors to hospital cleaners, and from nursing home aides to paramedics, this project will capture the diverse range of frontline health workers risking their lives to help others in this fight. You can read more about the project here .

If you know a healthcare worker who has died from Covid-19, we’d like you to share their story.

We are specifically documenting workers who were exposed while treating or caring for patients with Covid-19 during the pandemic, or were exposed because they worked at a medical facility serving Covid-19 patients. These include but are not limited to:

Doctors

Nurses

Paramedics and EMTs

Medical technicians

Pharmacists

Home health aides

Nursing home staff

Respiratory therapists

Mental health workers

Medical administrators

Environmental services staff

Food service workers or cleaning crews at medical facilities

Porters who transport patients

While we can’t profile everyone in depth, our goal is to mark every death we can.

Share your stories

You can get in touch by filling in the form below (if you’re viewing this on Apple News and the form doesn’t display, please click through as directed). Your responses are secure, as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian and its partner journalists at Kaiser Health News have access to your contributions. Kaiser Health are expert and independent journalists covering health care.

One of our journalists who is working on the Lost on the frontline project will be in touch before we publish, so please provide contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here.