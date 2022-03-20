Need help recovering from addiction? These resources are a good place to start

Hounded by a horrible isolation, the last two years of the coronavirus pandemic have hit those struggling with substance abuse issues especially hard.

At the national level, more than 100,000 people in the U.S. fatally overdosed on drugs between April 2020 to April 2021, according to a report earlier this year by PBS NewsHour. It was the single highest death toll on record for a 12-month period.

In Kentucky, fatal drug overdoses shot up 50% between September 2019 and September 2020 – the third highest escalation in the country, according to CDC data previously reported by the Herald-Leader.

Now, as coronavirus cases wane in Kentucky for the time being, people struggling with addiction may be wondering how they can get back on track with recovery.

The Herald-Leader has compiled this list of resources, including a tool for finding care customized to your situation and needs.

Where can I find help with addiction recovery in Kentucky?

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (KY CHFS) maintains a directory of health care providers that allows users to search by county, nearby and across the state.

The directory is at providerdirectory.dbhdid.ky.gov.

As a custom tool, the directory allows users to filter providers by health plan (or simply leave that part blank if they don’t have health insurance).

The directory also allows users to search for specific services – like counselors or social workers – or recovery centers that fit their unique needs, like longer-term, residential programs or those that have residential facilities for family members.

What if I’m looking for specialized recovery services?

The Adult Substance Abuse Treatment and Recovery Services Branch within KY CHFS also has services specifically geared toward women and military service members, veterans and their families.

More information about women’s substance abuse resources is available at dbhdid.ky.gov/dbh/women.aspx.

Information about the division’s services for military members, veterans and their families is available at dbhdid.ky.gov/dbh/smvf.aspx.

What if I need help right now?

A list of crisis lines open 24/7 is available at dbhdid.ky.gov/kdbhdid/hotlines.aspx.

That list also includes phone lines for LGBT individuals, including the Trans Lifeline and Trevor Lifeline. Those numbers are 877-565-8860 and 866-488-7386, respectively.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 800-273-8255 and at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

There’s also find a county-by-county list of Kentucky crisis lines at dbhdid.ky.gov/crisisnos.aspx.

What if I don’t have insurance?

Community Mental Health Centers are an option.

These centers work with patients on a sliding scale, meaning what you pay for services will be based on your income.

You can find a county-by-county list of these publicly funded centers at dbhdid.ky.gov/cmhc/default.aspx or by calling the Frankfort office at 502-564-4527.