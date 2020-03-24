‘Help me!’: NHS worker issues plea to Boris Johnson as commuter train packed despite UK lockdown

Photo of commuters on board a busy train at Leytonstone central station in London as trains remained packed despite a nationwide lockdown, 23 March 2020: George Mann/PA Wire

Images have emerged of packed London tube trains on the first day of a nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Passengers can be seen crammed inside carriages standing just inches apart less than 12 hours after prime minister Boris Johnson announced a strict lockdown across the UK.

One hospital worker tweeted an image from a busy central line train shortly before 7am urging London mayor Sadiq Khan to return tube services to normal.

She said: “This is my tube this morning. I live in zone 4 and work in a zone 1 hospital. I love my job, but now I’m risking my health just on the journey in?!

“@SadiqKhan put the tube service back to normal so we can all spread out, or @BorisJohnson start policing who’s getting on. Help me!”

Mr Khan has previously said only key workers, such as health workers, should use the capital’s public transport, which is running at a reduced service.

This is my tube this morning. I live in zone 4 and work in a zone 1 hospital. I love my job, but now I'm risking my health just on the journey in?!@SadiqKhan put the tube service back to normal so we can all spread out, or @BorisJohnson start policing who's getting on. Help me! pic.twitter.com/x5moYM8wWN — Nicola Smith (@nsmith694) March 24, 2020



