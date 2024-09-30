Any help for the lowly Chicago White Sox is likely to come from the inside

CHICAGO (AP) — At the very end of an awful season for the Chicago White Sox, there was a small sign of hope in the Deep South.

That's where the Birmingham Barons — Chicago's Double-A affiliate — closed out the first Southern League championship for the club since 2013.

The White Sox are picking up the pieces after they went 41-121 this year, breaking the modern major league record for most losses in a season. They had the majors' worst team batting average at .221 and on-base percentage at .278, and they finished last with 507 runs, 133 homers and 485 RBIs.

Next year's opening-day payroll for Chicago most likely will be less than this season's number of almost $142 million — down from $189 million in 2023. So the best chance for any improvement for the White Sox in the near future is the development of their young players, along with progress in their minor league system.

“Our farm system is rising in the public rankings,” general manager Chris Getz said late in the season. “We’re going to look for opportunities to add, but the overall development, we feel pretty good about it. We know your farm system is a strong indication of what our major league club is going to look like.”

As part of a letter to fans that was released on Sunday, White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf promised the organization would do everything it can "to fix this for 2025 and the future.”

“This will include further development of players on our current roster, development within our system, evaluating the trade and free agent markets to improve our ballclub and new leadership for our analytics department,” Reinsdorf wrote, “allowing us to elevate and improve every process within our organization with a focus for competing for championships.”

While Chicago's lineup was atrocious this year — and it doesn't look as if there is much help on the way — it's a more positive picture on the mound.

Garrett Crochet was a breakout performer this year, finishing with a 3.58 ERA and 209 strikeouts in 146 innings. Rookies Jonathan Cannon, Sean Burke and Jairo Iriarte all showed encouraging signs.

The White Sox also have promising left-handers Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith in the minor leagues. Schultz, 21, finished the season with Birmingham, going 0-3 with a 1.48 ERA in 16 starts. Smith, 21, was the No. 5 pick in this year's amateur draft out of the University of Arkansas.

“In terms of optimism, you look at the farm system, where our pitching is and the potential of what our rotation looks like for next year and the years in the future,” Getz said.

“It looks like we’re in a good spot from a balance standpoint from starters and relievers, and now it’s about putting more runs on the board.”

That last part could be difficult. Colson Montgomery, a first-round pick in 2021, has been considered the team's top hitting prospect, but the shortstop batted .214 and struck out 164 times in 130 games with Triple-A Charlotte this season.

The White Sox also have young catcher Edgar Quero in the minors, but their system is very pitching heavy. If they decide to trade Crochet over the winter, they most likely will look for young hitters in return.

Even though they had the majors’ worst record this year, the highest they can pick in the 2025 amateur draft is No. 10 overall. Under baseball’s collective bargaining agreement, they are not allowed to be part of the lottery in consecutive years because of their market size.

“These guys have been through a lot,” interim manager Grady Sizemore said after Sunday's season-ending win at Detroit. “But they stayed together. They kept a positive clubhouse. They stayed together as a family and just rooted for each other.”

Of course, the most immediate question for Chicago involves its next manager. Sizemore, who directed the White Sox to a 13-32 record after Pedro Grifol was fired on Aug. 8, is a candidate for the job. Getz also could talk to former Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, who played for White Sox adviser Tony La Russa in St. Louis.

“Chris is well underway with this search," Reinsdorf wrote in his letter. "He has identified the key attributes and preferences for our next manager and has already begun an exhaustive search with a wide range of candidates to lead the White Sox in the clubhouse and dugout.”

