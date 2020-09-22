Help local non-profits get big grants: Gannett Foundation program A Community Thrives now raising funds

Pensacola News Journal Executive Editor Lisa Nellessen Savage, right, helps to deliver the news to Jon Shell and his organization, Upward Intuition, was named a recipient of a $100,000 grant from Gannett, on Tuesday June, 19, 2018. Shell and his organization are planning to build a skatepark in downtown Pensacola.

Non-profits in your community are now raising funds as a part of A Community Thrives, USA TODAY Network’s crowdfunding and grant program. Your donations can help them qualify for tens of thousands of dollars in additional grant funding for their ideas to improve your neighborhood.

A Community Thrives heard from 944 organizations across 45 states, the District of Columbia and Guam with projects designed to positively impact the community around them. Now, these organizations are raising funds on the Mighty Cause crowdfunding platform.

The organizations will get to keep the money they raise, but top projects will also qualify for additional grants to support their change-making ideas.

'Game changer' for community nonprofits: Gannett Foundation relaunches multimillion-dollar crowdfunding and grant program

In 2020, A Community Thrives will award $2.3 million in grants — 16 national grants and more than 100 additional grants across Gannett markets to support organizations’ operating expenses. A Community Thrives is a program of the Gannett Foundation and is sponsored by USA TODAY Network's parent company Gannett.

2019 grantees include $100,000 recipient Low Income Housing Institute of Seattle (https://lihi.org/) to build 20 tiny houses and support services for the homeless. In Arlington, Virginia, Read Early and Daily (https://www.readearlyanddaily.org) received a $50,000 grant to retrofit a school bus for delivering books to underserved neighborhoods and hosting community literacy events. And Girls Write Nashville (https://www.girlswritenashville.com/) also received a $50,000 grant to expand its after-school music education program for young girls who have fewer enrichment opportunities.

Projects will raise funds from Sept. 21 at noon ET to Oct. 16 at noon ET. You can donate to support change in your community by visiting acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/giving-events/act20/home.

