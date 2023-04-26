How to find and help London food banks during the cost-of-living crisis

People are increasingly having to rely on food banks, especially to feed their children (Andy Buchanan / PA Archive)

The Trussell Trust has reported record numbers of people using food banks in the past year amid the cost-of-living crisis.

More than 750,000 people turned to food banks in the past 12 months, with nearly three million parcels distributed in 2022-2023.

Emma Ravie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, said in a statement: “These new statistics are extremely concerning and show that an increasing number of people are left with no option but to turn to charitable, volunteer-run organisations to get by and this is not right.

“The continued increase in parcel numbers over the last five years indicates that it is ongoing low levels of income and a social security system that isn’t fit for purpose that are forcing more people to access food banks, rather than just the recent cost-of-living crisis or the Covid-19 pandemic.”

She called on the government to reform Universal Credit, saying: “For too long, people have been going without because social security payments are not based on a real reflection of life’s costs and people are being pushed deeper into hardship as a result.

“If we are to stop this continued growth and end the need for food banks, then the UK Government must ensure that the standard allowance of Universal Credit is always enough to cover essential costs.”

🧵 Last year, food banks in our network distributed almost 3 million emergency food parcels.



❗ More than a million of these were for children.

❗ This is the most parcels our network have ever distributed in a year.

❗ It's a 120% increase compared to 5 years ago. pic.twitter.com/HmvqPEQaZc — The Trussell Trust (@TrussellTrust) April 26, 2023

Here’s how you can help your local London food bank.

Where is my local food bank?

Many food banks in London are part of the nationwide network overseen by the Trussell Trust. These food banks, which you can find in most London boroughs, operate via a referral system.

The easiest way to find the food bank nearest you is through the Trussell Trust website, where you can search for food banks in your area.

Alternatively, you can use Bankuet’s online map, which includes both Trussell Trust and independent London food banks.

You will also be able to find out when they’re open and the best way to contact them on their sites. It’s best to call before turning up with a donation, as the information online about opening hours might be out of date.

Donate food and goods

The simplest way to help your local food bank is to donate food items. More than 90 per cent of goods distributed by food banks in the Trussell Trust network is donated by the public.

You can either donate items directly to your local food bank, or at collection points in supermarkets across the country.

The Trussell Trust has compiled a list of suggested non-perishable food items to donate, including cereal, soup, pasta, rice, tinned tomatoes, lentils, beans, pulses, tinned meat, tinned vegetables, tea/coffee, tinned fruit, biscuits, UHT milk, and fruit juice.

You can also donate non-food items, such as toiletries, household items, feminine products, and baby supplies.

Give cash

If you don’t have time to donate food, donating money is a quick, easy, and effective way to help out your local food bank.

You can make a one-off donation, or become a regular donor, by setting up a direct debit on the Trussell Trust website.

In April 2022, Deliveroo introduced a round-up feature on its app which allows customers to make a charity donation easily when they check out. Generous Londoners have given enough money to provide more than 530,000 meals to food banks in the scheme’s first four months.

Supermarkets also now give the option of adding a donation to your online shopping basket. Ocado runs a scheme called You Give We Give, which matches the money customers donate.

Alternatively, you can give through Bankuet.

Sign up to volunteer your time

If you can’t afford to donate food or money but have time to give, food banks are always desperate for volunteers.

However much time you have to give, there are lots of different ways to help, whether that’s as a warehouse volunteer, delivery driver, or food bank centre helper.

Search for opportunities with the Trussell Trust using your postcode.

Set up a fundraiser

Whether you’re a walker or a baker, a runner or an adrenaline junkie, there are many ways you can fundraise for your local food bank.

The Trussell Trust has set up a list of charity challenges you can take part in, including running, walking, swimming, cycling, and overseas adventures.

Alternatively, you can fundraise at work, in the community, or at your place of worship.

Reach out

Possibly the most useful thing you can do for your local food bank is among the easiest — ask what they need. While the Trussell Trust, the nation’s largest food-bank charity, helps to set up and support sites, the individual operation in your region sets its own rules.

Others run via other charities or completely independently.

Check out their tweets to see what they are appealing for, send them an email to check what they are after, or give them a call and offer a few hours a week to stack tins.

Or visit the site for more ideas.