Need some help? Here’s a list of resources for women living in Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade County’s Community Action and Human Services Department provides comprehensive social services, working to strengthen resiliency among low-income individuals and families, reduce the energy burden on low-income families and support survivors of domestic violence, among other efforts.

It also provides job training and employment opportunities and works to improve senior citizens’ quality of life. Qualified low-income families can receive rental assistance, help with paying utility bills and food to offset hunger.

Call CAHSD at 786-469-4600; dial 311.; or visit miamidade.gov/global/socialservices/home.page.

Here are some of the services it offers in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole, through its 12 community centers:

▪ Free quality education: Low-income parents of children up to 4 years old can access early childhood education at any one of the 90 Head Start or 31 Early Head Start Centers in the county. Children can receive traditional or Montessori education. Those with disabilities have access to transportation and support with an individual education plan. Visit miamidade.gov/headstart.

▪ Meals on Wheels, shopping assistance and home care: These services are provided by the the Elderly and Disability Division. In addition, the Senior Volunteer and Foster Grandparents programs have been instrumental in building understanding and support across age groups. Visit miamidade.gov/global/socialservices/home.page.

▪ Out-of-School Youth: The Greater Miami Service Corps offers programming for eligible young adults, 18 to 24. Participants earn while they learn, get high school diplomas or GEDs, participate in free credential training and have structured service opportunities.

▪ Violence Prevention and Intervention: This division provides advocacy and support to victims of domestic, dating and sexual violence, as well as stalking and human trafficking. Services include crisis counseling, emergency shelter, transitional housing, safety planning, injunction for protection assistance, rental assistance and individual and group mental health services.

▪ Energy assistance: The Energy and Facilities Division provides low-income homeowners with attic insulation; window solar films; weather-stripping; Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV), including bathroom and kitchen exhaust fans, repair or replacement of exterior doors and windows, repair or replacement of refrigerators, water heaters, cooling and heating systems. Visit miamidade.gov/global/service.page.

Here are other organizations where women can find help:

▪ Food Rescue US - Miami: This food distribution organization, “rescues surplus food and delivers it to shelters and the food insecure,” said Ellen Bowen, the South Florida location director. She added: “During COVID, we actually worked with restaurants to prepare meals that we gave away. But the end of the pandemic does not mean an end to hunger, so we need to continue to find a way to still feed our communities.” Contact ellen@foodrescue.us or call 203-984-0485.

▪ Family Action Network Movement: FANM provides lower-income and marginalized residents with wrap-around services, including mental health, crisis and domestic violence intervention, counseling, healthcare access, job training, financial literacy, adult education and after-school programs. Visit fanm.org.

▪ Lotus House: A shelter serving women and children experiencing homelessness in Miami, Lotus House also provides comprehensive support services, including access to medical and mental health care, parenting education, counseling and parent/child therapy, and job training services. Call 305-438-0556 or email needshelter@lotushouse.org.

▪ Junior League of Miami: This nonprofit promotes community involvement through various projects and develops the potential of young women. Currently, it is working to alleviate food insecurity for women and children in Miami. Visit jlmiami.org.

▪ Women’s Fund Miami-Dade: A nonprofit tackling gender equity, the Women’s Fund works to improve the lives of women and girls through action, advocacy and investment in key areas of economic mobility, leadership, mental health and well-being and freedom from violence. Visit womensfundmiami.org.

▪ Miami-Dade Commission for Women: An advisory board to the County Commission, this group works to improve the status of women in our community. Its members have advocated to expand paid parental leave, among other causes. Reach them at 305-375-4967 or visit miamidade.gov.

▪ United Way Women United: The larger umbrella of United Way Miami-Dade has vast resources for the community, but this group is specifically aimed at women through opportunities for advocacy, networking, volunteering and professional development. Visit UnitedWayMiami.org.

▪ Catalyst Miami: This organization is focused on solving problems affecting low-wealth communities in areas such as health and financial wellness, and civic engagement, including among people with disabilities. More information on their programs can be found at CatalystMiami.org.

▪ The Children’s Trust: The organization runs several programs focused on children and families, including “Thrive by 5,” a scholarship program that pays for a portion of monthly childcare costs for households that earn too much to qualify for Florida’s School Readiness subsidies but less than 300% of the federal poverty level. Scholarships are on a first-come, first-served basis and are available based on funding.

▪ National Association of Mental Health-Miami-Dade Chapter: NAMI Miami-Dade offers free, confidential and safe support groups and courses for those with mental health disorders, their family, friends and caregivers. Support groups and recovery courses are available throughout Miami-Dade in both English and Spanish.