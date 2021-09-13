Help your kids develop independence with this clever table setting hack

In The Know by Yahoo

Get your kids to set the table all by themselves with this clever hack!

TikTok account Crafty Moms (@craftymoms) has garnered a following of almost 3 million users for their videos featuring DIY projects and clever hacks that help kids learn practical skills. Recently, they shared a video featuring an easy hack to teach kids to set the table.

Join In The Know by Yahoo's Parenting Facebook group , where you can connect with other new parents, find trending content, product recommendations & more!

The clip shows viewers how to help kids achieve a “greater level of independence” by creating their own table place setting. The filmer begins by swapping out a regular placemat for a blank sheet of paper.

After placing the dishware and utensils onto the paper, they outline each item with a pencil, labeling each stencil drawing with its intended purpose. Finally, they cover the sheet with clear tape so kids can cleanly wipe off leftovers.

The finished product is a DIY placemat with template settings designed specifically to help kids understand which objects go where at the dinner table.

Both parents and non-parents alike took to TikTok to express their excitement for the clever hack.

Weekend essentials from Nordstrom under $50:

“Me taking notes even if I’m only 23 and [don’t] have a child yet,” one user joked.

“This is a fantastic idea! And so much cheaper,” gushed another viewer.

“Had my daughter helping me set the table at 2. She would just lay things on the side because she couldn’t reach but loves to help. Now [at] 4 ½, still helping,” one person shared.

“I love this! This is how we teach kids to clean up independently at school also,” one clever educator noted.

Incorporating practical skills into your child’s routine is an excellent way for them to develop independence and self-motivation. Thanks to videos such as this one, it’s easier than ever to find activities that are both fun and informative.

Story continues

Affordable gold jewelry you need from Amazon:

In The Know is now available on Apple News — follow us here!

If you enjoyed this story, check out what kids do — and don’t — need to know for kindergarten!

More from In The Know:

Mom captures the emotional moment her nervous son makes a friend on first day of school: ‘Why does this make me wanna cry?’

10 backpacks under $20 for back-to-school season

Here’s where to buy large-size women’s shoes online

Mom demonstrates how to avoid tantrums before they even start: ‘Imagine treating your child like a human with emotions’

The post Help your kids develop independence with this clever table setting hack appeared first on In The Know.