Help the Hungry: London landmarks lit up with ‘symbols of hope’ to thank public for supporting our campaign

The illustration, created by pop artist Peter Blake, is projected on the dome of St Paul's (Lucy Young)

Some of the capital’s most iconic landmarks have been lit up with symbols of gratitude and solidarity to thank the public for supporting our campaign to tackle the surging food poverty brought on by the pandemic.

St Pauls Cathedral, The National Gallery in Trafalgar Square and the lights of Piccadilly Circus all played host to artworks that captured the spirit of our Help the Hungry appeal, which has seen 20 million meals handed out to those in need since March.

With the hard work of volunteers at our appeal partners The Felix Project and With Compassion, the campaign has seen a thousand meals a day delivered to those in need in the run up to Christmas – and thanks to public donations a total of £10m has been raised to support future food poverty initiatives.

As dawn broke over Piccadilly Circus on Thursday, its world famous advertising screens were taken over by a celebration of the incredible fundraising effort created by pop artist Peter Blake exclusively for our campaign and displayed to the public for the first time.

Scarlet, 23, who stopped to take a picture of projection as it illuminated the rain-drenched street, said the campaign to feed vulnerable people was “amazing.”

Our campaign thanks the city for its support at Piccadilly CircusMatt Writtle

“I love the way that it lit up the pavement”, she added of the Blake illustration, which thanked Londoners for their efforts in supporting the campaign.

Matthew Flood of Landsec, which operates the Piccadilly Lights, said it had been a “privilege” to be able to share “some of the amazing achievements of Londoners as they volunteer, work and donate to bring the city together“

The Blake picture also graced the front of the National Gallery, where crowds stood in awe at the spectacle on Thursday evening, and the dome of St Pauls in the heart of the city.

The projection on the facade of the National Gallery in Trafalgar SquareLucy Young

Mother of one, Ilona, 42, said: “The pandemic has made life so tough for many. The government do not realise how tough it has been for all of us but yes what you’re doing as a newspaper – working with all these charities – is helping many people, I’m sure.”

Dr Gabriele Finaldi, director of the National Gallery, said the institution was “delighted” to support the appeal and celebrate the way people had come together to help vulnerable communities.

“This projection is particularly appropriate for us as Sir Peter Blake is a former Associate Artist of the National Gallery,” she added.

And Justine Simons, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries said the artwork – which first adorned the face of the gallery during the first lockdown – served as “a sign of strength and solidarity” as the public rallied behind the appeal.

St Paul’s was also illuminated with the artist’s workLucy Young

“It is a campaign that has made a real difference and will be more important than ever ahead of a Christmas that will be like no other,” she added.

The Dean of St Paul’s, the Very Reverend Dr David Ison, said: “This year has been so difficult for many people in London and beyond, so it was great to be able to project hope onto the iconic Dome of St Paul’s in the week leading up to Christmas.

Celebrating the work of the Felix Project, he added “If you can, do support their work in bringing hope to others”.