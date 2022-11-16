Help Humane Society International Make Substantial Strides in Animal Welfare Globally

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / Active on nearly every continent, Humane Society International (HSI) is one of the few international animal protection organizations working to protect all animals.

With your help, we continue to make substantial strides in animal welfare globally promoting the human-animal bond to close dog meat farms, protect street animals, support farm animal welfare, stop wildlife abuse, curtail and eliminate painful animal testing for cosmetics, respond to natural disasters and confront cruelty to animals in all of its forms.

Support Humane Society International through your employee giving program:

As a donor, you can support Humane Society International by donating to them through your employer's workplace giving program. While there may be multiple donation options depending on your employer-sponsored charitable giving program, payroll deduction pledges in particular are a cost effective and near effortless way to support Humane Society International and have a big impact.

For instance:

$15 (57 cents x 26 pay checks) = Cost for food for a small or medium dog for one week

$100 ($3.85 x 26 pay checks) = Cost to provide initial basic medical care to ready rescued dogs, cats, or small animals for placement into a new home

$390 ($15.00 x 26 pay checks) = pays for expert medical and behavioral treatment of dogs rescued from Korean Dog Meat Farms

If you are a Federal or Postal employee/retiree, or military personnel, click here to donate through the Combined Federal Campaign donation portal and search for CFC# 67938.

If you work in the private sector, or work for a State/county/local government or municipal agency, please contact your HR for a link to your organization's workplace giving donation site.

Are you an employer? As Humane Society International's workplace giving partner, America's Charities can help your company design and implement a program centered on supporting their work - through workplace giving campaigns, employee fundraising, cause-focused signature programs, volunteerism, donation drives, matching gifts, Dollars-for-Doers, In-Kind Giving and other employee engagement and philanthropic initiatives. Click here to request a demo and learn how we can help you do this.

