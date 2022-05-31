Help A Girl Out’s Fundraising Gala in Support of Sustainable Menstrual Equity Among Canadian Youth, Refugees and Low-income Families

BRAMPTON, Ontario, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s Hero Award - winning anti-poverty organization Help A Girl Out (HAGO) is having its first fundraising and awards gala & dinner at the Sheraton Hotel in Richmond Hill, ON on July 30th. The event will consist of formal attire, live entertainment, guest speakers, a buffet-style dinner and a cash bar.



HAGO aims to reduce period poverty, eliminate the shame attached to menstruation, build self-esteem and reinforce gender equality by creating and distributing care packages with menstrual and hygiene products to underprivileged females in Canada and developing countries. They also host events and workshops to educate and empower individuals in society.

Inaccessible menstrual care is a reality that affects many youths in Canada and beyond. Most notably, HAGO’s national pilot project, funded by Toronto Pearson International Airport’s Propeller Project , sewing 5,000 reusable pad s made significant strides toward equity for low-income students and their families, refugees, and other individuals at high risk. Reusable pads provide a sustainable approach to ending period poverty and encouraging a lifestyle that reduces disposable menstrual product waste to landfills. According to Global Citizen, plastic from menstrual products and their packaging could take up to 800 years to decompose, which is significant primarily because menstruation is a natural process experienced by 26% of the world’s population every month.

The goal of the evening is to raise funds and support for HAGO's current initiatives, such as; their Reusable Pads Program, Period Product Support Program (PPSP) supporting youths in the Greater Toronto Area, and several other local and international outreach and education initiatives. In addition, the awards segment of the gala will recognize the dedication and achievements of volunteers over the last four years.

Sponsorship opportunities are available to support the event, donate seats to volunteers, and finance the awards or entertainment. Tickets are available for purchase on their website homepage, helpagirlout.org. Additional inquiries can be forwarded to contact@helpagirlout.org

Media Contact:

Elaine Forrester

Media & Sponsorship relations

elaine@helpagirlout.org




