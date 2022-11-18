Need some help ahead of Thanksgiving? Here’s where you can get a free turkey

Once a year, loved ones travel — whether in a short car ride or a long flight — to join their loved ones in giving thanks. But with inflation and other economic woes, many may face obstacles to get Thanksgiving dinner on the table.

Thankfully, there are resources available in the Miami area so you don’t miss out on the annual celebration. Here’s where you can get a free turkey in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

▪ Jessie Trice Community Health System Annual Community Give Day will be 9 a.m. Saturday at the Barbara Jordan Heath and Wellness Center, 20612 NW 27th Ave. in Miami Gardens. Turkeys and hams will be distributed.

▪ Florida Memorial University Thanksgiving Giveaway Drive-Thru will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the university, 15800 NW 42nd Ave. in Miami Gardens. Turkeys will be handed out to the first 1,000 families that register for the event.

▪ Miami Marlins Foundation Home Plate Thanksgiving Distribution will be 4 p.m. Friday at LoanDepot Park center field garage, 1402 NW Fourth St. in Little Havana. A thousand meal boxes, containing about 15 pounds of food and a 10-pound turkey, will be distributed to families.

▪ Roots Collective and Village Resource Center 4th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the business, 5525 NW Seventh Ave. in Liberty City. Turkeys and goodie bags will be handed out to 400 families.

▪ Miami-Dade Commissioner Kionne McGhee Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at JL & Enid Demps Park, 11350 SW 216th St. in Goulds, and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Sgt. Joseph Delaney Park, 14450 Boggs Dr. in Kendall. Turkeys will be distributed to families.

▪ Miami-Dade Corrections 3rd Annual Feast for the Streets will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Gwen Cherry Park, 7090 NW 22nd Ave. in Gladeview. Cars can line up as early at 7 a.m. to collect 800 turkeys that will be handed out.

▪ Mothers Become 2nd Annual Turkey Giveaway will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Scott Park, 17710 NW 15th Ct. in Miami Gardens. Families must register online or onsite because supply is limited.

This list will be updated