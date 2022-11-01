Helo Corp Launches BioSense Health Band Leveraging Blockchain So Wearers Can Own Their Data

Helo Corp.
·4 min read

OKINAWA, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Helo Corp. (OTC PINK:HLOC) ("Helo" or the "Company"), a leading developer of wearable devices at the forefront of data-driven wellness and a partner in the Digital Health Sharing Economy, announced the launch of its BioSense health bandTM at a product launch event in Okinawa, Japan.

"We were excited to introduce our new BioSense health band at an event yesterday in Okinawa, Japan, a region known for wellness and longevity and consistent with our mission for our wearers," said Fabio Galdi, Chief Technology Officer. "BioSense is our latest wearable innovation, representing multiple years of development by our technology team. This sensor loaded, thin wearable health band senses and secures the wearer's health and wellness data. An embedded, proprietary secure element in each BioSense signs wearer data so that it can be validated prior to storage in a decentralized network. BioSense is also the world's first and only Proof-of-SensingTM wearable device that enables users to own and monetize their shared data."

The BioSense health band is Helo's latest feature-rich wearable device, which Helo believes has the most sensors per millimeter thickness of any wearable on the market today. It offers all the features expected in a device of this class, plus SpO2, body temperature, REM sleep monitoring, as well as on-demand ECG/EKG, AI analysis of AFib, and for wearer convenience, it is NFC payment enabled.

Helo Corp., Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Press release picture
"Although we face competition from Apple, Google'sFitBit, Samsung, Xiaomi and others, with the launch of BioSense, Helo has established a unique competitive edge around wearer data ownership. BioSense is Helo's first device that can enable wearers to own their health and wellness data and its value," said Sean McVeigh, Chief Executive Officer. "We anticipate strong demand for BioSense which will be available to ship in November," continued McVeigh.

About Helo Corp.

Helo Corp. (OTC PINK:HLOC) is a data-driven wellness technology company at the forefront of data-driven wellness and a contributor to the Digital Health Sharing Economy. Helo wearables and other devices are built on Helo's Life Sensing TechnologyTM, which uses state-of-the-art sensors, enhanced signal processing, and algorithms to collect and process specific bio-parameters.

For further information regarding Helo, please see http://www.helocorp.com.

The Company's disclosure statements and unaudited financial statements are available at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/HLOC/disclosure.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as may, "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," potential and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve a number of unknown risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Investors Contact:

investors@helocorp.com
650-646-2193

SOURCE: Helo Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/723119/Helo-Corp-Launches-BioSense-Health-Band-Leveraging-Blockchain-So-Wearers-Can-Own-Their-Data

