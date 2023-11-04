Helloworld Travel Limited's (ASX:HLO) largest shareholders are individual investors with 46% ownership, private companies own 29%

Key Insights

Significant control over Helloworld Travel by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 7 shareholders own 50% of the company

Recent purchases by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 46% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Private companies, on the other hand, account for 29% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Helloworld Travel, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Helloworld Travel?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Helloworld Travel already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Helloworld Travel's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Helloworld Travel. Our data shows that Sintack Pty Ltd. is the largest shareholder with 13% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 13% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 9.1% by the third-largest shareholder. In addition, we found that Andrew Burnes, the CEO has 6.4% of the shares allocated to their name.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Helloworld Travel

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Helloworld Travel Limited. Insiders have a AU$56m stake in this AU$388m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 46% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 29%, of the Helloworld Travel stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that Helloworld Travel is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

