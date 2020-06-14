Your HelloGiggles weekly horoscope, June 14th to June 20th: Your life is about to be transformed

Summer is here—but before the solstice, you have a few different energies to experience, which will push you to take action in transforming your personal life.

Mercury begins it’s retrograde journey on June 17th PST and June 18th EST in Cancer, making communication complicated. Mars, which is in Pisces, connects with Pluto, which is retrograde in Capricorn, on the 18th. This transit will push you towards revising your dreams. The following day, the sun and the North Node align in Gemini, boosting your ego and drive. Mars and Jupiter, which is retrograde in Capricorn, link up, and offer you a chance to expand on your visions. The sun enters Cancer on the 20th, allowing the Summer Solstice to commence.

Scroll below for your weekly horoscope. Make sure to check out your rising sign, too.

Aries

A bold new vision will be revealed to you this week, but only if you allow yourself to be open and fluidly move towards personal growth. Try to let go of old resentments and foundations that have proven to be faulty. This way, you can evolve with grace and veracity.

Item to purchase: A journal to write your feelings.

Taurus

Communication with your crush may sizzle and then suddenly turn cold. Be aware that you’re now experiencing highs and lows when it comes to openly discussing your sentiments (and vice versa). All you can do is be sweet and kind when pressed for answers. Don’t shift blame onto others.

Item to purchase: A water bottle to drown temper.

Gemini

Instead of arguing over and over about the same issues with your friends and crush, set limits for yourself. Know when to walk away from a conversation before it gets heated and protect your energy this week. Don’t let people hold you back from feeling your feels. Honor your heart first.

Item to purchase: A iPhone case to help protect your energy.

Cancer

Change is in the air for you this week. As long as you give yourself time to keep up with such changes, you will be able to have the life you desire and evolve into the emotional place you want to be in. Crawl slow and you will be extremely successful.

Item to purchase: A bath bomb to help relax.

Leo

Implementing change into your life may prove to be harder than you originally thought this week. But, you can make strides at your own pace. When you’re ready to transform, you’ll be able to let go of a part of your past that you’ve outgrown, which will uncomplicate your emotions.

Item to purchase: A meditation app or yoga mat to meditate on dreams.

Virgo

Emotions may be high, making you feel as though you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place. Owning up to truths may be hard, but important to mend fences with others. After all, it’s better to be honest than to keep telling lies. Once you do this, you can transform relationships.

Item to purchase: A crystal for serenity.

Libra

You’ll have to open your mind a little more this week in order to get ahead at work. Listen to your colleagues and bosses to elevate your thoughts and philosophies. Then, you can be a team player and achieve your goals at the same time in order to be professionally successful.

Item to purchase: An ambition journal to write down your goals.

Scorpio

Sometimes it’s hard to take the high road with others to make your views known, even if you love them dearly. The reason being is that you want to be heard, which may require you to make noise and shake up the vibe with your crew to make your point.

Item to purchase: A game for everyone to play and connect.

Sagittarius

Having boundaries is important in order to avoid drama imploding in your life. By setting limits with your S.O., you can create and get the respect you want with others. When you’re present and assertive with others, you can put your feelings above theirs, which can be personally healing.

Item to purchase: A self-help book that will help with boundaries.

Capricorn

Compromise is hard in all relationships—especially when you think you’re 100% right in all matters. Try to find a balance when dealing with others, in order to avoid confrontations and arguments. This will allow you to keep the peace between you both and maintain chillness in the relationship.

Item to purchase: A personalized best friend bracelet.

Aquarius

In order to feel good about yourself, you need to keep yourself busy. If you are unable to find tasks to do, ask a friend or family member if they need assistance. They’ll give you a list of things that you can help them with, which they will totally appreciate.

Item to purchase: A fancy to-do list to help organize your tasks.

Pisces

You have the ability to shine this week, as long as you let yourself reap the benefits of your hard work. Treat yourself to a yummy meal and a good TV show on Netflix to chill during these breezy nights. After all, no one deserves it more than you do.

Item to purchase: A cooking set or baking set to help chill after work.