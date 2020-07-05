Your HelloGiggles Weekly Horoscope, July 5th to July 11th: Major changes are going to occur.

Are you ready to rock? Although the stars are quiet, this week brings major changes to your life. The lunar eclipse in Capricorn on July 5th asks you to embrace your emotions—the good, the bad, and the ugly. You will be able to understand your sentiments on a deeper level than ever before. July 8th brings an intense clash between Mercury, which is retrograde in emotional Cancer, and passionate Mars, which is fired up in Aries. Arguments may reach a new height, but if you talk about the situations with an open heart and mind, you will be able to chill and discuss your feelings with kindness.

Here's your weekly horoscope. Remember to read your rising sign, too.

Aries

Work has been intense lately. If you can take a few minutes away from your computer, iPhone, and emails, it will give you a momentary reprieve from all of the stresses you’ve been feeling. Don’t consume yourself with work 24/7, enjoy life to its fullest (without focusing on office drama).

Taurus

While you may not be able to head out to a day spa to unwind, you can recreate the vibe at home. This will help clear your mind and add more pep to your step. All in all, it will totally allow you to chill out and find peace within yourself.

Gemini

You’ve recently imposed limits and structure in your relationships to ensure stability. But, as you know, walls can fall down, especially when you see it’s not working for the greater good of your partnerships. Sometimes you have to break boundaries in order to make relationships work—it’s called compromise.

Cancer

Now is the time to give up your heart to love—only if you’re ready. Don’t rush the process if you aren’t sure. If you are 100% certain that you want to commit, then run towards them with an open heart. Cue “Take My Breath Away” in the background.

Leo

This week may be emotionally intense for you, as you are feeling as though you are professionally stuck between a rock and a hard place. Don’t despair, Leo. Use this time to rebrand and become better than before. Remember, anytime life gives you lemons, make lemonade. You can do this!

Virgo

Whoever said romance is dead was totally wrong. In fact, it’s very much alive in your world. The caveat is that you have too many suitors to choose from. The good news is that you can take time to suss out your crushes to see who you like the most.

Libra

Oftentimes, you bury your head in the sand to avoid confrontation. Escaping the drama has gotten you this far in life—until now. Although it won’t resemble an episode of Dynasty, you will just have to listen to what other people say—even if it slightly ruffles your feathers.

Scorpio

It’s never too late to do the right thing—even if the moment has passed you by. Taking accountability for your past indiscretions and actions will be hard—because no one likes to admit when they’re wrong—but necessary in order for you to maintain relationships with your squad.

Sagittarius

Finding the right words to say is a lifelong challenge of yours, as you tend to put your foot in your mouth more often than not. You’ll find that you need to finesse a situation that you’ve carelessly spoken on in order to fix problems you have created at work.

Capricorn

For the past few weeks, you’ve given all of your attention to your boo. Now, you’re finding that they aren’t reciprocating the amount of TLC back to you. Discuss your feelings calmly and openly with your S.O. to get the results you want. Then, you can both move forward together.

Aquarius

You tend to run away from your personal problems when faced with adversity. However, this week, you are choosing to look your fears straight in the eye in an effort to squash all your troubles. The journey will be intense, but cathartic. Remember: This is a process you can take time with.

Pisces

Who loves you, bb? Well, firstly and surely you do! You’re beginning to see cracks in friendships, which are making you second-guess your alliances. Before swimming away from peeps, give them the chance to explain their motives. For all you know, it was done out of love for you.

