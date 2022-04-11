HELLOFRESH SAYS "SORRY NOT SORRY" TO RACCOON COMMUNITY FOR REDUCING GO-TO FOOD SOURCE: FOOD SCRAPS

·3 min read

HelloFresh meals generate 72 per cent fewer food scraps during meal preparation than non-HelloFresh meals - good news for humans and the environment, bad news for raccoons

TORONTO, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's leading meal kit delivery provider, HelloFresh, officially apologizes to the Canadian raccoon community. After all, HelloFresh meals generate 72 per cent fewer food scraps during meal preparation than non-HelloFresh meals, which is great news for humans, our wallets and the planet, but not exactly ideal for the country's notorious "trash pandas."1

HelloFresh Canada logo (CNW Group/HelloFresh Canada)
HelloFresh Canada logo (CNW Group/HelloFresh Canada)

To make sure Canada's garbage-loving bandits get the message loud and clear, HelloFresh created handwritten apologies and posted them in raccoon hotspots across Toronto. As raccoons hit up their favourite back alley or local dumpster, they will quickly learn that as more Canadians choose HelloFresh, they will be increasingly out of luck.

"On behalf of all of us at HelloFresh, I want to express my sincerest apologies to Canada's raccoon population. We understand that our more sustainable meal solutions deepen the challenges they face on a daily basis, but at the end of the day, we simply had to make the choice that's right for the planet", said Ian Brooks, CEO & Founder, Canada - HelloFresh.

At the end of the day, wasted food contributes to wasted energy and water that it takes to grow, harvest and transport the food, which also produces harmful greenhouse gasses. When wasted food ends up in local landfills, rotten scraps produce methane - a greenhouse gas that is even more potent than carbon dioxide.

Food Waste Statistics and Facts from HelloFresh:

  • A recent study found Canada's annual cost of food loss and waste is more than $1,700 per household.2

  • Less food waste means fewer greenhouse gas emissions: the leftovers from our meals generate 29 per cent fewer emissions compared to a meal that is prepared conventionally.3

  • Statistics Canada reports that the average Canadian household generates around 372 pounds of avoidable food waste each year.4 To put that in perspective, that's equivalent to a fridge, 1,000 hockey pucks, or daily 3-course meals for neighbourhood critters.

  • When examining the environmental impacts of meal kits, it's essential to conduct a comparative life-cycle assessment that considers every stage of the process - from agricultural production to distribution, supply chain losses to consumption and waste generation. A third-party peer-reviewed study conducted by the University of Michigan indicated that when comparing meal kit dinners to store-bought meals, the average greenhouse gas emissions were one-third lower for meal kit dinners than store-bought meals.5

To learn more about how HelloFresh helps Canadians reduce their household food waste; please visit: www.hellofresh.ca/foodwastereduction.To download hi-res "Sorry Raccoons" poster artwork click here.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh is Canada's leading meal kit provider that delivers 'cook from scratch' meal plans straight to your door with carefully curated, easy-to-follow recipe cards and locally sourced fresh ingredients in just the right quantities. Originally founded in 2011, HelloFresh Canada was launched in 2016. HelloFresh helps reduce food waste and takes care of the meal planning, shopping, measuring, and delivering, leaving time for you to do the fun parts: cooking and eating. HelloFresh caters to a variety of needs by offering Family Friendly, Vegetarian, Carb and Calorie-Smart boxes. HelloFresh delivers all across Canada. For more information visit: www.hellofresh.ca/




1https://cdn.hellofresh.com/gb/cms/Sustainability/Summary_GlobalFoodWasteStudy.pdf

2https://www.secondharvest.ca/getmedia/58c2527f-928a-4b6f-843a-c0a6b4d09692/The-Avoidable-Crisis-of-Food-Waste-Technical-Report.pdf

3https://cdn.hellofresh.com/gb/cms/Sustainability/Summary_GlobalFoodWasteStudy.pdf

4 https://cdn.hellofresh.com/ca/cms/Press_NEW/HelloFresh_Saving_on_food_waste_April_2020.pdf

5 Resources, Conservation and Recycling, Volume 147, August 2019, Pages 189-200 sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0921344919301703?via%3Dihub

HelloFresh officially apologizes to the Canadian raccoon community for eliminating their main food source - food scraps! (CNW Group/HelloFresh Canada)
HelloFresh officially apologizes to the Canadian raccoon community for eliminating their main food source - food scraps! (CNW Group/HelloFresh Canada)

SOURCE HelloFresh Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/11/c3523.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Eller scores, Capitals beat Bruins for 3rd consecutive win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Lars Eller made the best of his move back to center, scoring the go-ahead goal and assisting on another to help the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 Sunday and extend their winning streak to three. Eller was only playing center — his natural position — because Nicklas Backstrom was scratched for what the team called “body maintenance.” He'd played the past two on left wing after the emergence of Connor McMichael in the middle. With Eller as an important part of th

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • 3-time Olympic bronze medallist Meaghan Benfeito retires from diving

    Three-time Olympic bronze medallist Meaghan Benfeito is retiring from diving. The 33-year-old from Laval, Que., competed at four consecutive Olympic Games from Beijing 2008 through Tokyo 2020. Two of Benfeito's podium appearances came alongside partner Roseline Filion in the synchronized 10-metre platform event at London 2012 and Rio 2016. Benfeito also added an individual bronze in the distance at the latter Games. "After several months of reflection, it is now time for me to hang up my Speedo.

  • Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin has wrist surgery; expected to make full recovery

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery Friday. The Habs say he is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp. Drouin had been listed as "out indefinitely" with an upper-body injury since March 25. He recorded six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season for Montreal. The 27-year-old has been with the club since he was traded to them from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. Montreal, who only has 51 points this season, have just 10 game

  • Roller-coaster win a sign of things to come for 'human' Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays walked away with a win on Opening Day, but it sure didn't come easily.

  • Blue Jays waste early lead, fail to sweep Rangers

    Jonah Heim had two hits and three runs batted in, including a two-run homer, as the Texas Rangers rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Sunday.