HelloFresh cuts ties with Lea Michele after Samantha Ware's disturbing claim from 'Glee'

Lea Michele's deal with HelloFresh has been terminated after she was accused of making former Glee co-star Samantha Ware's life a "living hell" on set years ago. HelloFresh, a meal kit delivery service, made the announcement on Tuesday when responding to someone's concerned tweet about their partnership.

"HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind. We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele," the company wrote, noting the partnership is over "effective immediately."

HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind. We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele. We take this very seriously, and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately. — HelloFresh US (@HelloFresh) June 2, 2020

Michele last promoted HelloFresh on May 20.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to a representative for Michele, but did not immediately receive a response.

The controversy started on Monday night when Ware responded to Michele, who tweeted her support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd's homicide.

"Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?!" Ware wrote. "I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would 's*** in my wig!' amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood."

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD... https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

Michele, 33, starred on Glee throughout its six season run from 2009-2015 playing Rachel Berry. Ware, 28, made her acting debut with a recurring guest role as Jane Hayword in the show's final season and appeared in 11 episodes. Ware has appeared in various TV shows through the years, most recently starring in Netflix’s What/If.

Jeanté Godlock, who was an extra on Glee, commented with a story of her own, claiming Michele referred to background actors as "cockroaches."

did somebody say cockroaches? because that’s what she used to refer to the background as on the set of glee. but we grow up and we don’t stay background forever sooooo... — Jeanté Godlock (@jeantegodlock) June 2, 2020

Dabier Snell, who played a student in a 2014 episode of the show, added, "Girl you wouldnt let me sit at the table with the other cast memvers cause ‘I didnt belong there’ f*** you Lea.”

Ware received support from former Glee stars Amber Riley and Alex Newell. Supergirl star Melissa Benoist, who starred on the show for two seasons, liked Ware’s tweet.

Child we ain’t got not a damn thing to lie about 6 years later! pic.twitter.com/TPRlKQdGLf — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) June 2, 2020

Yvette Nicole Brown, who worked with Michele on The Mayor, weighed in and supported Ware.

I felt every one of those capital letters. ✊🏾 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) June 2, 2020

Nope.



Less of this energy. EVERY person on a set matters. EVERY person on a set deserves respect. And it is the RESPONSIBILITY of every series regular to make EVERY person who visits their home feel welcome.



This dismissive attitude is what’s wrong in Hollywood AND the world. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) June 2, 2020

While Michele's former Scream Queens co-star, Abigail Breslin, liked the below tweet.

not everyone agreeing that something felt off about Lea Michele... where have y’all been i’ve BEEN saying this FOR YEARS??? i thought i was alone — princess ciara stan (@cici_n_bey) June 2, 2020

Michele has yet to publicly address Ware or stories about her alleged bad behavior.

