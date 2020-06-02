HelloFresh cuts ties with Lea Michele after Samantha Ware's disturbing claim from 'Glee'

Taryn Ryder
Yahoo Celebrity
Samantha Ware accuses Lea Michele of making her time on set "a living hell." (Photo: Getty Images)
Samantha Ware accuses Lea Michele of making her time on set "a living hell." (Photo: Getty Images)

Lea Michele's deal with HelloFresh has been terminated after she was accused of making former Glee co-star Samantha Ware's life a "living hell" on set years ago. HelloFresh, a meal kit delivery service, made the announcement on Tuesday when responding to someone's concerned tweet about their partnership.

"HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind. We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele," the company wrote, noting the partnership is over "effective immediately."

Michele last promoted HelloFresh on May 20.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to a representative for Michele, but did not immediately receive a response.

The controversy started on Monday night when Ware responded to Michele, who tweeted her support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd's homicide.

"Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?!" Ware wrote. "I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would 's*** in my wig!' amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood."

Michele, 33, starred on Glee throughout its six season run from 2009-2015 playing Rachel Berry. Ware, 28, made her acting debut with a recurring guest role as Jane Hayword in the show's final season and appeared in 11 episodes. Ware has appeared in various TV shows through the years, most recently starring in Netflix’s What/If.

Jeanté Godlock, who was an extra on Glee, commented with a story of her own, claiming Michele referred to background actors as "cockroaches."

Dabier Snell, who played a student in a 2014 episode of the show, added, "Girl you wouldnt let me sit at the table with the other cast memvers cause ‘I didnt belong there’ f*** you Lea.”

Ware received support from former Glee stars Amber Riley and Alex Newell. Supergirl star Melissa Benoist, who starred on the show for two seasons, liked Ware’s tweet.

Yvette Nicole Brown, who worked with Michele on The Mayor, weighed in and supported Ware.

While Michele's former Scream Queens co-star, Abigail Breslin, liked the below tweet.

Michele has yet to publicly address Ware or stories about her alleged bad behavior.

