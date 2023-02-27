Hello, your weekly horoscope is here

Hearst Owned

Overview: it’s all about love! The annual, optimistic Venus-Jupiter conjunction in Aries on Wednesday wants us to fall in love again like it's the first time. If you’re single, it wants you to go back to the beginner’s mind. If you’re complicated and/or coupled, it wants you to see only the present, not the past. Mercury enters Pisces on Thursday and stays there until 19th March, giving your thinking more compassion, empathy, and creativity.

Read your Sun/Rising horoscope for this week

Aries

Romantic reset, Aries? Wednesday’s Venus-Jupiter conjunction is in your sign for the first time since 2011. It offers you a powerful opportunity to jumpstart your relationship success if you stay in the present and get hopeful about the future. Mercury enters your Pisces-ruled closure zone on Thursday, helping you set yourself free from unhelpful patterns, habits, and people from the past.

Taurus

The past is gone, Taurus! Wednesday’s Venus-Jupiter conjunction in Aries motivates you to stay focused on the present with hope, optimism, and vision for brighter, more fulfilling relationships. It responds to your vision, not your circumstances. Mercury enters your Pisces-ruled friendship zone on Thursday, reconnecting you with friends who support you emotionally.

Gemini

Friend, lover, or both, Gemini? Wednesday’s Venus-Jupiter conjunction in Aries wants you to bring the best of friendship to romance and a sense of romance to your friendship, because they’re not as separate as you think. Mercury enters your Pisces-ruled career zone on Thursday, giving you intuitive and creative insight into advancing your professional success.

Cancer

Connections AND competence, Cancer! Wednesday’s Venus-Jupiter conjunction in Aries helps you see how the quality of your relationships determines so much of your professional success. Connect those two and then act accordingly! Mercury enters your Pisces-ruled wisdom zone on Thursday, inspiring you to apply helpful new learnings wherever you need it.



Leo

Long-distance love, Leo? Wednesday’s Venus-Jupiter conjunction in Aries provides romance with a person who’s very different from you, and/or not your usual type. The chemistry from this contrast will drive you wild! Mercury enters your Pisces-ruled intimacy and transformation zone on Thursday, which inspires you to reframe your approach to sexuality and self-talk.

Virgo

Reveal, don’t conceal, Virgo! Wednesday’s Venus-Jupiter conjunction in Aries inspires you to share something substantial about your desires and/or hopes, fears, and emotions with people who genuinely want and need to know. Be brave and courageous! Mercury enters your Pisces-ruled romance zone on Thursday, helping you communicate and listen more clearly in relationships.

Libra

Opposites DO attract, Libra! Wednesday’s Venus-Jupiter conjunction in Aries helps you see how the more different someone is from you, the more a relationship can help you grow into a better person — and vice-versa. Mercury enters your Pisces-ruled wellbeing zone on Thursday, motivating you to change your habits a little bit to transform your results in a big way.

Scorpio

Take a small step, Scorpio. Wednesday’s Venus-Jupiter conjunction in Aries wants you to do one small thing that helps you keep your mind and heart open to love. It may be a risk but it can help you understand true trust, given AND received. Mercury enters your Pisces-ruled confidence zone on Thursday, giving your self-esteem a big boost as you continue to move towards joy and bravery.

Sagittarius

Express yourself, Sag! Wednesday’s Venus-Jupiter conjunction in Aries motivates you to say the thing, name the feeling, ask for what you want, and/or declare the boundary in a big, brave way. You’ll be rewarded for it! Mercury enters your Pisces-ruled home/family zone on Thursday, helping you connect with your nearest and dearest through conversation and curiosity.

Capricorn

Are you healing your family, Capricorn? Wednesday’s Venus-Jupiter conjunction in Aries helps you smooth out conflict at home, which has incredibly positive effects on your willingness to connect more meaningfully with others. Mercury enters your Pisces-ruled communication zone on Thursday, inspiring you to get more fluent in subtext, tones, body-language, and other nonverbal cues!

Aquarius

Use your words, Aquarius! Wednesday’s Venus-Jupiter conjunction in Aries helps you leverage language and listening in a way that provides you with incredibly positive results in all your relationships. Mercury enters your Pisces-ruled safety zone on Thursday, motivating you to clarify your values, put them into practice, and develop a sense of safety that’s intrinsically motivated but not always externally defined.

Pisces

Happy birthday, Pisces! Wednesday’s Venus-Jupiter conjunction in Aries bolsters your financial success, especially as you own your wanting. Think about healing your relationship to desire as the path for greater financial freedom. Mercury enters your sign on Thursday, transforming your relationship to mindfulness, cognition, listening, problem-solving, and language.

