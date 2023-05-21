Hello, Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here

Hearst Owned

Need a little fresh air? Gemini season has begun and it lasts until June 21, inspiring the zodiac to sharpen their thinking and communication skills. That's especially true under Tuesday’s Mars-Jupiter square, which wants us to negotiate across differences. This weekend’s Venus-Uranus sextile gives us more pleasure and connection.

Read your Sun/Rising sign horoscope:

Aries

Expand your language, Aries! Gemini season inspires you to level up your communication skills through open-ended questions and summarizing what you heard for accuracy. Tuesday’s Mars-Jupiter square motivates you live into your values in a big, brave way for self-esteem. This weekend’s Venus-Uranus sextile is a relaxing, cozy one, so prioritize rest and pleasure without apology!

Taurus

Ground down, Taurus! Gemini Season gives you the centeredness, calm, and embodiment you’re looking for after an energetic birthday month. Tuesday’s Mars-Jupiter square inspires you to maintain boundaries for protection, connection, and emotional safety. This weekend’s Venus-Uranus sextile attracts you to intelligent communicators in romance.

Gemini

Happy birthday, Gemini! The universe has your wishes at the top of its priority list so step into your strengths of curiosity, adaptability, and relational intelligence. Tuesday’s Mars-Jupiter square wants you to break a cognitive pattern through trying a new interpretation. This weekend’s Venus-Uranus sextile wants you to focus on the relational present not the past.

Cancer

Time to rest, Cancer! Gemini season inspires you to take a sabbatical; the month before your season wants rest, reflection, healing, and personal responsibility. Tuesday’s Mars-Jupiter square helps you lead your friends to new possibilities. This weekend’s Venus-Uranus sextile helps you expand your community so you’re not too reliant on romantic partners.

Leo

Clock out, Leo! Gemini season wraps up an incredibly productive and successful month so you can reconnect with your most loyal, supportive friends. Tuesday’s Mars-Jupiter square inspires a big professional pivot in the direction of your values. This weekend’s Venus-Uranus sextile wants you to try the thing you’ve been avoiding in romance for amazing success and change.

Virgo

Rise and shine, Virgo! A new day is dawning for your career thanks to Gemini season elevating your dreams and visions. Try being more transparent and direct about your goals to others. Tuesday’s Mars-Jupiter square inspires a healing closure and more faith. This weekend’s Venus-Uranus sextile wants to take you and your friends on an adventure!

Libra

Bon voyage, Libra! Gemini season wants to take you to new countries (and campuses?) to expand your horizons in glorious ways. Follow your curiosities! Tuesday’s MarsJupiter square wants you to hold space for your friends. This weekend’s Venus-Uranus sextile helps you put in the work to clear up some intimacy issues that need attention!

Scorpio

Sex starts in the mind, Scorpio! Gemini season reminds you that the most erotic organ is the brain. Reframe how you imagine, think, and speak on intimacy and sex for success. Tuesday’s Mars-Jupiter square helps you instill boundaries at work for a better work-life balance. This weekend’s Venus-Uranus sextile asks for more optimism and trust in romance.

Sagittarius

Love’s in the air, Sag! Gemini season is a romantic highlight of the year, putting opposites-attract chemistry in your life for passion, growth, and exhilarating experiences. Tuesday’s Mars-Jupiter square wants you to hold the balance of the big and small pictures. This weekend’s Venus-Uranus sextile helps you find intimacy in the details of a situation.

Capricorn

Small steps, Capricorn! Gemini season helps you achieve a goal but only if you take small steps cumulatively over time. Don’t bite off more than you can chew! Tuesday’s Mars-Jupiter square wants you to stop waiting for the other to be vulnerable and initiate it instead. This weekend's Venus-Uranus sextile is a romantic, pleasurable one, so follow your heart!

Aquarius

Look at that confidence! Gemini season provides you with experiences and opportunities that ground you down in worthiness. Tuesday’s Mars-Jupiter square wants you to name what you need for emotional safety and connection, especially when it comes to family. This weekend’s Venus-Uranus sextile reminds you of mindfulness as an essential skill for deepening relationships.

Pisces

What does “home” mean to you, Pisces? Gemini season rules your ideas and experiences on belonging, home, and family. So get curious and specific about what that looks like for you. Tuesday’s Mars-Jupiter square wants you to listen to the wisdom of your body for clues. This weekend’s Venus-Uranus sexile inspires vulnerable disclosure for romance’s sake.

