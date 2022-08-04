‘Hello mum, need cash’ text scam booms during summer holidays

Jessica Beard
·3 min read
Fraudsters are taking advantage of the summer holidays to swindle parents out of thousands of pounds, using a booming text scam where they pose as their children.

The new “child in need” scam, also known as “hello mum, hello dad”, has shot up over the past six months and is expected to spread further as youngsters start university in September, experts have warned.

As part of the trick, victims receive a message from a random number purporting to be a son or daughter who has lost their phone. Once parents are convinced they are speaking to their child and save the number onto their phone, scammers ask them to send money claiming to need it to pay off debts.

Katherine Hart of the Chartered Trading Standards Institute warned that scammers would be exploiting the current summer holidays while teenagers and young adults were away from home.

“It becomes more plausible when the kids are at a festival or away with friends. Mum and dads are on a heightened response at this point. The kids tend to use each other’s phones to message their parents or they can be hard to get a hold of,” she said.

But the scam is expected to skyrocket in September when adolescents start a new year of university, she warned.

Chris Ainsley of bank Santander, said the scam had evolved and now happened via traditional SMS or text message as well as on messaging app WhatsApp.

The original scam has become more sophisticated in recent months, with some tricksters asking parents to transfer money to a friend or family member before it is then sent on to the scammer, he said.

More than £1.5m was lost to this type of fraud between February and June this year, with more than 1,235 people reporting texts from fraudsters pretending to be friends or family on Whatsapp, according to Action Fraud, the UK’s anti-fraud agency.

Anyone receiving a text they suspect could be from a scammer should ask personal questions that only their children would know, Ms Hart said. “Ask them for their middle name or the colour of your car or front door,” she said.

Scammers may have personal information from a previous data leak so could know basic details about names or date of birth. However, they will not know personal information about day-to-day lives, Ms Hart said.

Ross Martin of Barclays, said tricksters posing as someone’s child typically pretended to have an unpaid bill or have lost their wallet. He said: “In these situations, scammers try to play on your emotions and your instinct to try to help someone you care about. Remember, before you make a payment, check it is who you think it is by giving them a call on a number you trust.”

Craig Mullish, from the City of London Police, Britain's lead force on financial crime, said: “If you receive a message like this from a friend or family member, don’t send any money until you’ve had a chance to call them and confirm their identity. Taking a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information could keep you safe.”

