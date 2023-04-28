Say hello to May days: Celebrate moms, Boise Music Week, Idaho Shakespeare Festival

The weather has been pretty good as of late.

Thank heavens!

Because we are gonna need it given the nice roundup of events to enjoy in spring’s big Month, including celebrating our favorite person — mom!

Mother’s Day is May 14. Perhaps a brunch would be fun. Telaya Wine Co. is serving brunch crafted by Kismet Kitchen from 10:30 a.m. to noon for $45. Or take mom to the Kuna Greenbelt for mimosas, food, music and vendors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Does she love flowers? Let her pick out a hanging basket at the Mother’s Day Weekend Tour de Farm (May 12-14) at Spyglass Gardens in Meridian.

If Mother’s Day is more of a family affair, Roaring Springs Waterpark should be open for her weekend (officially opening May 6-7, weather permitting). A perfect time for mom to relax in the sun (hopefully) while the kids burn off some energy. Wahooz Family Fun Zone nearby is offering a free round of mini-golf for moms (10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 14).

This month also welcomes the annual Boise Music Week, and it and includes children’s events, organ recitals, silent movies, a worship service and culminates with the musical State Fair.

And speaking of musicals, the Idaho Shakespeare Festival opens the season with “Little Shop of Horrors” on May 26 and runs various nights through June 10.

Note: Check with event websites or social media before attending. Events might be canceled or postponed after press deadline.

Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day Weekend Tour de Farm: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 12; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14, Spyglass Gardens, 3445 S. Linder Road, Meridian. Stroll about the farm or take a guided tour. Loads of hanging baskets, unique vessels filled with succulents or flowers, bedding plants, herbs, salsa garden kit, more. Free. spyglassgardens.com.

Mother’s Day Market: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. Mimosas, music, and more than 50 vendors. Free. indiancreekplaza.com/mothers-day-market.

Free round of mini-golf for moms on Mother’s Day: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 14, Wahooz Family Fun Zone, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian (next to Roaring Springs). 208-898-0900, wahoozfunzone.com.

Mother’s Day Brunch: 10:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 14, Telaya Wine Co., 240 E. 32nd St., Garden City. Crafted by Kismet Kitchen. $45, includes a mimosa to start and glass of wine. eventbrite.com.

Mimosas with Mom: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14, Kuna Greenbelt, south end of Avenue E, Kuna. Mimosa bar, live music by local performer Dan Cribb, food, vendors, local wine for sale by the bottle. First 150 guests will receive a free, five-stem bouquet from Posy Blue. Free, but reserve a spot at eventbrite.com.

Farmers Markets





Boise Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 28, 1500 Shoreline Drive, Boise. theboisefarmersmarket.com.

Capital City Public Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 16, The Grove Plaza at 8th and Main streets, Boise. capitalcitypublicmarket.com.

Meridian Main Street Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 14, Meridian City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. 208-918-3480, meridianmainstreetmarket.com.

Eagle Saturday Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, May 6 through Oct. 7 (no market July 1 and 8), Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. 208-489-8763, facebook.com/eaglesaturdaymarket.

Nampa Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 25, Lloyd Square Park, 13th and Front streets. 208-412-3814, nampafarmersmarket.com.

Farm to Fork Farmers’ Market: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, May 16 through Sept. 26, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. indiancreekplaza.com/farm-to-fork-farmers-market.

Festivals/Fairs

Paranormal Cirque: Unique creation of combined theatre, circus, cabaret, and horror story with a new European style flare. $15-$55. paranormalcirque.com.

▪ 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, May 4-5; 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6; and 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Grand Teton Mall parking lot 2300 E. 17th St., Idaho Falls

▪ 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, May 11-12; 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13; and 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14, Boise Town Square parking lot, 350 N. Milwaukee St.

Shoshone Falls After Dark: Thursday-Sunday, May 4-7, Shoshone Falls Park, 4155 Shoshone Falls Grade, Twin Falls. See the falls illuminated with lights choreographed by Midnight Productions Studios to pre-mixed, recorded music by Idaho DJ Eric Rhodes. $25-$35 per vehicle. visitsouthidaho.com/shoshone-falls-after-dark.

Music

Boise Music Week: Tuesday, May 2, and Thursday through Sunday, May 4-14, Boise area. Events are free. Tickets are available for “State Fair,” but not required; however ticketed patrons are seated first. Open seating 15 minutes before curtain. Free tickets available at Ticketmaster or call 208-426-1110 ($2.50 convenience fee will apply) or in person the Morrison Center box office (no fee). boisemusicweek.org.

▪ May 2 and 5: Children’s Musical Adventures, 10:30 a.m., Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd.

▪ May 4: Exceptional Young Musicians, 6 to 8:30 p.m., JUMP Pioneer Room, 1000 W. Myrtle St.

▪ May 6: Music in the Park, noon, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian

▪ May 6: Dance Night, 7 p.m., Borah High School auditorium, 6001 W. Cassia St.

▪ May 7: Community worship service, 7 p.m., Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St..

▪ May 8: Showcase Concert, 7 p.m., Borah High School auditorium, 6001 W. Cassia St.

▪ May 8-11: Organ recitals, 12:15 p.m., St. Michael’s Episcopal Cathedral, 518 N. 8th St.

▪ May 12: Silent movie, noon, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St.

▪ May 11-14: “State Fair,” 7:30 p.m. May 11-13, 2 p.m. May 13-14, Morrison Center, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane. Ticketed event.

Church of Cash: 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, May 8-9, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $34 general, $38 preferred. eventbrite.com.

Tuesdays on the Creek: 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, May 16 through Sept. 26, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. Local and touring artists. Free. indiancreekplaza.com/tuesdays-on-the-creek.

Outdoors

Unplug and Be Outside: Meridian Parks and Recreation has put together a variety of free activities, workshops, and events focused on arts, sports, and recreation Saturday, May 13, through Saturday, May 20, at various locations across Meridian to inspire families to put down their electronic devices and get active. The week kicks off Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Avenue, Meridian. Activities include a jump rope and Double Dutch demonstration and workshop by the Summer Wind Skippers, fishing at Kleiner Park Pond with instruction and loaner equipment provided by Idaho Fish and Game Department staff, free tire slime and simple bike repairs to those who bring their bikes, bicycle obstacle course and bike rodeo (small number of free kids bikes will be given away, first come, first served), more. The fun continues with a Field Day in Settlers Park, 3245 N. Meridian Road, on Wednesday, May 17, from 5 to 8 p.m., featuring free fishing, healthy eating station plus hands-on tennis, soccer and flag football workshops for kids. Additional free workshops and activities will be offered throughout the week, including dance, film-making, pottery, bird watching, a nature-themed photo walk, and a historic walking tour. For a full schedule of events, go to meridiancity.org/unplug.

Performance Arts

Ballet Idaho “Swan Lake”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, May 4-5; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6; and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Live accompaniment by the Boise Phil. $44-$83. balletidaho.org/swan-lake.

Riverdance: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, May 23-25, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $45-$67.50. Ticketmaster.

Spectator Sports





Idaho Horsemen: Professional indoor football. Ford Idaho Center Arena, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $12-$35. fordidahocenter.com. gohorsemen.com.

▪ Saturday, May 6: vs. Capital City Cyclones, 7 p.m.

▪ Saturday, May 13: vs. Oregon High Desert Storm, 7 p.m.

▪ Sunday, May 21: vs. Texas Pride, 5 p.m.

Boise Hawks: Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $9-$35. 208-322-5000, boisehawks.com.

Exhibition Series:

▪ vs. Black Sox, 4:05 p.m. Sunday, May 14, and 6:05 p.m Monday, May 15

▪ vs. Idaho Falls Chukars, 7:05 p.m. Friday, May 19

Season opens:

▪ vs. Idaho Falls Chukars, 7:05 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, May 23-25

▪ vs. Ogden Raptors, 7:05 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, May 30-31

Swimming

Roaring Springs Waterpark: 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian. 208-884-8842, roaringsprings.com.

▪ Opening weekend (weather permitting), 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 6-7.

▪ Roaring Springs expansion opens (weather permitting), 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31. Explore the new Camp IdaH2O with seven kids’ slides and the 650-gallon Tippin’ Tater potato tipping bucket. Navigate the whitewater of Class 5 Canyon action river. Take on the challenges of Critter Crossing adventure pool. Plus, the new Geyser Grill & Bar, 16 new luxury cabanas, additional parking and more.

Theater

Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Little Shop of Horrors’”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (6:30 p.m. mini-concert series) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no mini-concert), May 26 (preview), 27 (opening night), 28 (family night), 30-June 4 and 6-10, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $40-$61 Fridays-Saturdays, $34-$49 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (May 26): $28-$39. Family night (May 28): $14-$49. Any night, $25 students with valid ID. 208-336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.

May 1





Avatar: 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $27.50. Ticketmaster.

May 2

Atreyu: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25 general, $65-$75 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster. Special guests: Point North, Within Destruction, LYLVC.

Reverend Horton Heat: 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $25. TicketWeb. Opening: The Delta Bombers, The Dusty 45’s.

Ryan Montbleau: 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. $20. eventbrite.com. $25 at the door.

May 4

Michael Palascak: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $25 general, $30 preferred. eventbrite.com.

Thelma and the Sleaze: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb. $15 at the door.

May 5

Cinco de Mayo: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 5, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. Food, drinks, entertainment, vendors, and a taco taste-off competition. Free. indiancreekplaza.com/cinco-de-mayo.

From the Bayou to Boise: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 5, Basque Center, 601 W. Grove St., Boise. Cajun feast with gumbo, jambalaya and crawfish, provided by Louisiana’s Soul Bayou, with New Orleans jazz music from Boise High School Band. Fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Boise Southwest. $45 at eventbrite.com.

From Ashes to New: 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $20.50 general, $40.50 VIP. Ticketmaster.

Ruston Kelly: 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $22.50 general, $45 reserved balcony. TicketWeb.

May 6

Experience Idaho Expo: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. More than 100 vendors, locally produced foods, handcrafted décor, and Idaho apparel. Also, music, axe throwing, archery, mechanical bull riding, and inflatables for the kids. Free pass at ExperienceIdahoExpo.com.

Girls Day Out Expo: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. More than 100 local vendors displaying spring apparel, sweet and savory treats, crafts, jewelry, gifts and home décor, beauty products, Mother’s Day gifts, more. Free. Preregister at GirlsDayOutExpo.com.

Idaho Health + Fitness Expo: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. More than 80 exhibitors promoting their brands and demonstrating the latest in sports and fitness clubs, nutrition, supplements, physical therapy, rehabilitation resources, sports equipment, apparel, more.. Free pass at IdahoFitnessFestival.com.

Fly Fishing Film Tour: 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. Experience the achievement of a permit slam, follow one man’s journey from Mexico to the waters of Wyoming, explore the best international waters and compete for the legendary belt buckle. Also, Trout Unlimited will be setting up a fly-casting challenge for kids. $30 at eventbrite.com. $5 from every ticket purchased will be donated to Project Big Wood, a non-profit focused on the conservation of the Big Wood River in Idaho. sunvalley.com/events/detail/17th-annual-fly-fishing-film-tour.

Pearl and The Oysters: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb. $15 at the door. Opening: Angel Abaya.

Skinny Puppy: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $33 general, $63 VIP. Ticketmaster. Opening: Lead Into Gold.

Will the Circle Be Unbroken: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Featuring the Circle All-Star Band with special guests: Bill Coffey, Steve Eaton, Amy Rose Moody, LeAnne Town, Dale Keys, Steve Fulton, Andy Byron, Deborah Day, Christine Thomas, Steve Baker, Brook Faulk, Bruce Michael Miller and Heather Platts, Lindsey Hunt, Dave Manion, Lisa Theo and Rob Matson. Honoring country music icons such as Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, George Jones, Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Hank Williams, The Carter Family, Roger Miller, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Buck Owens, more. $32.50-$42.50. egyptiantheatre.net.

May 7

TWRP: 8 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25 general, $50 reserved balcony. TicketWeb. Opening: Magic Sword.

May 8

Tigercub: 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb. $17 at the door.

Hippo Campus: 8 p.m. Monday, May 8, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $32.50 general, $75-$85 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster. Opening: Charly Bliss.

May 9

En Attendant Ana: 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $13. TicketWeb. $15 at the door.

Molchat Doma: 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25 general, $65-$75 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster. Opening: Nuovo Testamento.

May 10

Jordy Searcy: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20 general, $55 reserved balcony. TicketWeb. Opening: William Hinson, Phillip Vo.

The Talbott Brothers: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. $20. eventbrite.com. $25 at the door. Opening: Fox & Bones.

May 11

Party101 with DJ Matt Bennett: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 11, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. A throwback celebration of music from Nickelodeon and Disney Channel. $15 general, $25 reserved balcony. TicketWeb.

The Polish Ambassador: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 11, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. $30. TicketWeb. $35 at the door. Opening: Scott Nice.

May 12

Ganser: 8 p.m. Friday, May 12, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. $12. eventbrite.com. $15 at the door. Opening: No Can Fly.

Tropical Latin Party w/DJ Giovanni: 9 p.m. May 12, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $12 general, $24 reserved balcony. TicketWeb.

May 13

Treasure Valley Paws for Prevention Pet Parade and Fair: Register at 11 a.m. and event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. Engage the community about how important furry friends are in suicide prevention. Money raised goes to critical research, education programs, advocacy, and support for those affected by suicide. supporting.afsp.org (click Events, Chapter Events).

Southern Idaho Food Truck Feastival: 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Food trucks, beer and wine gardens, music, inflatable rides for the kids, family friendly activities. $10 general (includes one drink token), $5 younger than 21, in advance. $15 and $7.50 day of event. Free for ages 13 and younger. sifta.org.

Boise Phil “Catching Hope”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. Spring Master Chorale Concert featuring tenor Terrence Chin-Loy. $28.50. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.

Joseph: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $27.50. TicketWeb. Opening: Flyte.

Mannequin Pu**y/Wednesday: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, The Shredder, 430 S. 10th St., Boise. $18. eventbrite.com. Opening: Cryogeyser.

DJ AR and Yoel: 9 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $20 general, $30 VIP. Ticketmaster.

May 14

Begonia: The Powder Blue Tour with Archie and McKenna Esteb: 8 p.m. Sunday, May 14, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb. $15 at the door.

May 15

Jordan B. Peterson: “Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life” Tour: 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $49.50-$110. fordidahocenter.com.

May 19

Chris D’Elia: 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, Idaho Central Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $37.50-$172.50. idahocentralarena.com.

May 20

Taste of Caldwell Wine Festival: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. Wine tastings (focus on local Sunnyslope Wine) with food and education on the agricultural impact of wine on our region. $45, includes a commemorative glass and 12 wine tastings. indiancreekplaza.com/taste-of-caldwell-wine-festival.

Boise Phil ”A Sea of Sound”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Performing Mahler’s epic Symphony No. 5. $31.93-$96.59. Students w/ID are half off in advance or $15 at the door. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.

John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $35 general, $65 VIP. Ticketmaster.

May 21

Snake River Concert Series: 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, house concert near Givens Hot Springs in Owyhee County. Instrumental music with Idaho-based composer/solo piano artist Lynn Tredeau and fingerstyle guitarist Wayne White. Tickets are free, but must be reserved in advance at eventbrite.com. Address and directions given after reservation is made.

John Crist: 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $25.75-$45.75. Ticketmaster.

May 24

The Interrupters: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $30.50 first 500 tickets sold, $33 after, $63 VIP. Ticketmaster. Opening: Bedouin Soundclash, The Skints.

Fruit Bats: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, Treefort Music Hall, 722 W. Broad St., Boise. $25-$120. eventbrite.com. Opening: Jeffrey Silverstein.

May 26

Arts Fishing Club: 8 p.m. Friday, May 26, El Korah Shrine, 1118 W. Idaho St., Boise. $12. eventbrite.com. $15 at the door.

$not: 8 p.m. Friday, May 26, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $37.50 general $67.50 VIP. Ticketmaster. Special guests: Night Lovell, DC the Don, Micro, Eem Triplin.