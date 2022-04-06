'Hello Kitty & Friends' Makes Its Way to Hasbro's Monopoly Board Game

Hasbro has just released the classic Monopoly board game in a special Sanrio Hello Kitty & Friends edition.

This playful set features characters connected to the world of Sanrio and sees locations like Hello Kitty’s Hotel, My Melody’s Flower Shop, Kuromi’s Candy Shop, DokiDoki’s Burger Shack, and Sunshine Park. Metal game pieces arrive as the characters: My Melody, Keroppi, Badtz-Maru, Chococat, Cinnamoroll, and of course, Hello Kitty.

Priced at $39.99 USD, the Hello Kitty & Friends Monopoly set is available now over at The OP.

