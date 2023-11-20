Say hello to your horoscope for the week ahead

Hearst Owned

Overview: pain can serve a purpose, and Monday’s Sun-Pluto sextile asks how your pain pushes you to new patterns. With Sagittarius season beginning on Wednesday and Mars entering Sagittarius on Friday, the end of the year is all about how your vision can pull you to new behaviours, relationships, and outcomes.

Your star sign's horoscope for the week

Aries

Where do you need closure, Aries? Monday’s Sun-Pluto sextile helps you find freedom from the past by empowering you to tell the truth to yourself and others. Sagittarius season begins on Wednesday and then Mars enters Sagittarius on Friday, giving you dawn after darkness.

Taurus

Monday funday, Taurus? The Sun-Pluto sextile on Monday is a social one, so gather with your community, friends, lovers, and the people who love you. Sagittarius season begins on Wednesday and empowers you to work through some intimacy issues, especially after Mars enters Sagittarius on Friday and gives you the strength to release control, perfectionism, and comparison.

Gemini

It’s the lil things, Gemini. Monday’s Sun-Pluto sextile inspires you to notice how the small things gradually create big results, especially professionally. Sagittarius season begins on Wednesday and puts some opposites-attract style chemistry in the air. Mars enters Sagittarius on Friday, inspiring you to find the win/win and opening up new conversations in conflict.

Cancer

Optimism goes a long way, Cancer. Monday’s Sun-Pluto sextile helps you approach your confidence and self-esteem with hope and faith. When Sagittarius season begins on Wednesday, you’ll be thinking about wellbeing and how you can integrate the health of your mind, heart, and spirit. Mars enters Sagittarius on Friday and further this goal with a focus on embodiment.

Leo

Vulnerability is a strength, Leo! Monday’s Sun-Pluto sextile reminds you that when you’re open and transparent, you’re the strongest. It’s risky and scary, but it’s still the best choice. When Sagittarius season begins on Wednesday, you’ll be thinking about worthiness and how you deserve the life you desire. Mars enters Sagittarius on Friday and helps you put that confidence into action!

Virgo

Difference shouldn’t be divisive, Virgo. Monday’s Sun-Pluto sextile helps you negotiate and compromise with people where it once felt impossible. Sagittarius season begins on Wednesday and provides you with the homecoming you’ve been looking for. Mars enters Sagittarius on Friday and inspires stronger boundaries for emotional safety.

Libra

Stay grounded, Libra. Monday’s Sun-Pluto sextile helps you find your centre and calm even when there’s chaos and conflict. When Sagittarius season begins on Wednesday, you’ll be speaking even more clearly and directly with compassion — especially when Mars enters Sagittarius on Friday, helping you define and declare new versions of yourself.

Scorpio

Happy birthday, Scorpio! Monday’s Sun-Pluto sextile inspires you to share a new truth for this new year. Then Sagittarius season begins on Wednesday and motivates you to clarify your values and put them into practice for the integrity you’re cultivating. Mars enters Sagittarius on Friday and strengthens your financial literacy with a bit of risk-taking!

Sagittarius

Love yourself, Sag! Monday’s Sun-Pluto sextile helps you pat yourself on the back for the work you've been doing on yourself. Then it’s your season! The Sun begins its transit into Sagittarius on Wednesday and prioritises your dreams and strengths for the next month. Mars enters your sign on Friday and blesses you with the stamina and energy you’ve been missing!

Capricorn

A conversation can change everything, Capricorn. Monday’s Sun-Pluto sextile reinforces your communication strengths and helps you put them to use in a social situation. Sagittarius season begins on Monday and gives you the space for rest and reflection. Mars enters Sagittarius on Friday and asks you to prioritise self-care and solitude before your birthday!

Aquarius

Lean into your values, Aquarius! Monday’s Sun-Pluto sextile helps you practice what you teach in a professional way which will give you a big return on investment. Sagittarius season begins on Wednesday and gives you what you love the most: Time with your friends. Mars enters Sagittarius on Friday and puts you into a leadership role, so don’t be afraid to take charge.

Pisces

Vision is key, Pisces. Monday’s Sun-Pluto sextile wants you to generate a new, more optimistic vision that helps you see the situation differently. Sagittarius season begins on Wednesday and elevates your career to exciting places. Mars enters Sagittarius on Friday and helps you step into self-employment, ask for a promotion, or progress in your professional goals.

