Say Hello to Camila Cabello’s "Sorority Sister" Blunt Lob Haircut

Stixx M
·1 min read

We were recently introduced to and loving Camila Cabello's shaggy wolf cut — and now the star has undergone another drastic change. This time she opted to cut a few layers off just in time for winter.

The blunt lob is quite a 180 from her wolfed-out fringe. Celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos styled her tresses in a playful half-up with '60s retro flips on the ends of the playful lob. Much like the "turtleneck bob" haircut, Cabello's style is giving "cardigan lob," referencing the preppiness, subtle schoolgirl look the cut fares well with and is similar to how she's styled in the Instagram clips. The trim length and the sweeping side fringe are the perfect conclusions to the babydoll hair moment.

As the old adage goes, "when a woman cuts her hair, she's about to change her life." While Cabello didn't become scissor happy, who's to say more enormous glam changes aren't ahead of her for the winter? We'll definitely be staying tuned.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dimitris Giannetos (@dimitrishair)

