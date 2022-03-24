Hellman’s is launching a gravy mayonnaise

Joanna Whitehead
·2 min read
Hellmann&#x002019;s new Gravy Mayonnaise (Hellmann&#39;s)
Hellmann’s new Gravy Mayonnaise (Hellmann's)

Can’t decide between gravy and mayonnaise when it comes to dunking your chips? Stress no more, because Hellmann’s has delivered the goods with its new Gravy Mayo.

The new condiment forms part of a new trio of flavoured mayonnaises from the company, which includes Coronation, Chill Charger and Gravy.

According to the brand, the new product aims to unite Brits on the chip divide, with Northerners believed to prefer gravy with their fries, while Southerners opt for mayonnaise.

Research estimates that 15.4m Brits enjoy gravy each year, with Hellman’s new product combining “the richness of homemade gravy with Hellmann’s famous creamy taste”.

Whether you love or loathe the sound of the new condiment, the brand hasn't stopped there.

Originally created for the Queen’s Coronation in 1953, Hellman’s is also launching a Coronation-inspired Mayo ahead of this year’s Jubilee celebrations.

And for those seeking something with a bit more spice, Hellman’s Chilli Charger Mayo combines hot sauce with classic mayo, for sandwiches, burgers and beyond.

The new Hellmann&#x002019;s condiments which are set to drop in April (Hellmann&#x002019;s)
The new Hellmann’s condiments which are set to drop in April (Hellmann’s)

Interested parties can find the unusual creations on supermarket shelves nationwide from April at the cost of £2.25 per bottle.

Rachel Chambers, marketing manager at Hellmann’s, said: “We know just how much Brits love a takeaway and with the fakeaway style of cooking booming during lockdown, we wanted to provide the nation with restaurant-inspired flavours they could enjoy at home.

“We’re incredibly excited to announce our market-first Gravy Mayo and hope all three, delicious new flavours will bring a bold new twist to dishes served at Jubilee parties and BBQs nationwide this summer.”

All three bottles are made with 100 per cent fully recycled plastic and 100 per cent recyclable, according to Hellmann’s.

The brand announced in April 2021 that its entire range of ‘squeezy’ bottles would now be made from 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles in a bid to reduce plastic waste.

It estimated that the move would save around 1,480 tonnes of virgin plastic every year in the UK and forms part of parent brand Unilever’s ambition to halve its use of virgin plastic globally by 2025.

