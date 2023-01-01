Hellebuyck props up Jets in 2-1 win over Oilers

·4 min read

EDMONTON — Credit Connor Hellebuyck for being able to stifle the offensive output of the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Hellebuyck made 31 saves as the Winnipeg Jets pushed past the Oilers 2-1 despite only mustering 17 shots of their own.

“When you’re clearly half a step behind a lot of the night, your goalie gives you that confidence that ‘OK, we’ll get going eventually,’” said Jets head coach Rick Bowness. “We started to skate better at times and then when there was a breakdown, he was there for us. The guys have a tremendous amount of confidence in him.

“Good teams find a way and we found a way tonight.”

Neal Pionk and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist for the Jets (23-13-1) who have won two in a row.

“It seems like when we need him the most it seems like he’s there,” Connor said of Hellebuyck. “Clutch times, he’s a clutch player. He’s by far one of the best players in the league, he’s a leader in that locker room too, and he had some good stuff tonight.

“It was a good win. Any way we can get them, good teams find a way to win, that’s the bottom line. It may not have been our A game tonight, but the penalty kill was huge going up against one of the best power plays in the league. Just a lot of unselfish guys back there getting in front of lanes and blocking a lot of shots.”

The Jets didn’t allow the Oilers' potent power play to score on any of their five opportunities.

Klim Kostin replied for the Oilers (20-16-2) who had a two-game winning streak halted and have lost four straight at home.

Oilers defenceman Tyson Barrie felt his team might have deserved a better fate.

“I think we played a pretty solid team game tonight,” he said. “We didn’t give up a ton of chances and we created some looks and had some chances to get one, two, three, four goals, but we just didn’t get it done. Some nights you play well and don’t get the result you are looking for. It is frustrating, but it is part of the game.”

Edmonton controlled most of the early action, but it was Winnipeg that struck first with a power-play goal with 4:16 remaining in the opening period as Connor made a nifty backhand pass to Pionk and he snapped in his sixth before Oilers starter Jack Campbell could get across the crease.

The Oilers continued to press to no avail in the second period as Hellebuyck stood tall.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid came closest to getting his team on the scoreboard when he rang a shot off the post midway through the middle frame and also set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for a glorious opportunity late in the period that Hellebuyck was able to get across to stop. Edmonton outshot Winnipeg 20-10 through 40 minutes.

The Oilers evened the game 4:29 into the third period off a faceoff as Kostin was able to beat Hellebuyck up high for his third goal in the last two games and fifth of the season.

Winnipeg regained the lead 2 1/2 minutes later, however, as Connor was able to tip a long shot by Pionk past Campbell for his 16th of the season.

Edmonton had a late power play and battled hard to tie the game with a furious finish, but couldn’t get another puck past Hellebuyck. It also appeared that Kostin may have suffered a serious leg injury in the dying seconds.

In addition, McDavid’s point scoring streak was halted at 17 games, recording an impressive 37 points (16G, 21A) during the run.

NOTES

Winnipeg has a battered and bruised club with seven players on the shelf for Saturday’s contest — Nikolaj Ehlers (sports hernia), Mason Appleton (wrist), Saku Maenalanen (upper body), Logan Stanley (upper body), Nate Schmidt (upper body), Blake Wheeler (groin) and Cole Perfetti (upper body). Star defenceman Josh Morrissey left their last game against Vancouver on Thursday in the third period with a lower-body injury, but was able to return against the Oilers. … Forward Kristian Reichel made his season debut with the Jets. … The Oilers were without Evander Kane (wrist), Ryan Murray (back) and Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed). It was only the eighth game Draisaitl has missed since 2016. … The Edmonton fans applauded Jets forward Sam Gagner for reaching the 1,000 NHL regular-season games played plateau in their last game. Gagner played 542 of those games for the Oilers.

UP NEXT

Both teams return to action with games on Tuesday.

The Oilers play the second game of a four-game homestand when they host the Seattle Kraken. The Jets launch a three-game homestand against the Calgary Flames.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2022.

Shane Jones, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • S&P/TSX composite down 101 points on last trading day of 2022, U.S. markets also down

    TORONTO — Canada's main stock index slipped just over 100 points on the last day of trading in 2022, with mixed results across sectors, while U.S. markets were only slightly down after reversing early-afternoon lows. The S&P/TSX composite index was down 100.97 points at 19,384.92. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 73.55 points at 33,147.25.The S&P 500 index was down 0.78 points at 3,839.50, while the Nasdaq composite was down 11.61 points at 10,466.48. The Canadian dollar tr

  • Police investigating 28-year-old man's death after shooting in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Police say they are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man after reports of gunshots in southeastern Edmonton. City police say officers responded to a call of gunshots and found a man in medical distress. They say he was sent to hospital where he later died from his injuries. Edmonton police say its homicide unit is investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to contact Edmonton police. This report by The Canadian Pr

  • Parts of Newfoundland and Labrador to see 'significant' rain going into new year

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Newfoundland and Labrador that will remain in effect until Monday. It says several parts including the St. John's area, the Avalon Peninsula North, Clarenville and surrounding areas, Bonavista peninsula, Bay of Exploits, and central and northeastern Newfoundland will see "significant" rainfall Sunday ending with periods of snow early Monday. It says some areas could see up to 50 millimetres of rain and up t

  • Man arrested in Victoria assaults where women were splashed with chemical liquid

    VICTORIA — Police in Victoria are looking for more potential victims or witnesses after a man was arrested for a series of assaults in the city's downtown where women were allegedly splashed with a burning liquid. The department previously asked for the public's help investigating two separate cases where women had a liquid splashed on their legs, causing burning and skin irritation. Police say that since November, there have been more similar incidents targeting women in the downtown core. They

  • Stamkos gets 498th goal, Lightning beat Coyotes 5-3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his 498th goal and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Saturday. Stamkos stopped a six-game goal drought, putting the Lightning ahead 3-2 from the left circle during a power play at 11:12 of the second period. “I guess it's a good thing when you guys are calling six games a slump,” a smiling Stamkos said. “It's something you learn to deal with as your career progresses." The star center tied Glenn Anderson for 47th place on

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 80% of the company

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Raytheon Technologies Corporation ( NYSE:RTX ), it is important to...

  • The best viral NHL videos of 2022

    Biden's "Batman" slip up, Kodak Black's debauchery, and Auston Matthews breaking down his crossbar collision headline our top NHL videos of the year.

  • Rizin FF 40 video: Ex-UFC title challenger John Dodson scores vicious knockout in debut

    Two-time UFC title challenger John Dodson scored a vicious knockout of Hideo Tokoro in his Rizin FF debut.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller visibly upset with goalie Collin Delia late in loss to Jets

    J.T. Miller wasn't pleased to see Collin Delia in the Canucks' crease in the waning moments of Thursday's game against the Jets.

  • Mounties at Vancouver International Airport investigate threat on Edmonton flight

    RICHMOND, B.C. — Mounties at Vancouver International Airport are investigating a threat made to a passenger aboard a flight from Edmonton. The RCMP says officers from its YVR detachment responded to a report of a possible threat aboard a Flair Airlines flight shortly before midnight on Friday. Cpl. Dennis Hwang issued a statement saying a passenger received "electronic communications" about a possible threat and alerted the authorities. Hwang says any real or perceived threats are investigated t

  • NFL betting, odds: Let's back some underdogs for Week 17 contest picks

    We're looking for value in some less-than-desirable matchups.

  • Signs Raptors' core players aren't tuning out Nick Nurse

    There have been questions raised about whether or not Nick Nurse is getting full buy-in from his players. The play of O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet suggests he is.

  • Connor McDavid shines as Oilers pound Kraken 7-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Friday night. Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice as Edmonton won for the third time in four games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Darnell Nurse finished with a goal and an assist. McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games, matching his career best. He has 16 goals and 21 assists during the stretch. “He’s the best player in the world for a reason,” said Seattl

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • 2022 was a defining year for athlete activism in Canadian sport

    TORONTO — If 2022 was a defining year for Canadian athlete activism, the snowball started rolling back in January. Dave Bedford, a high-profile Canadian sport executive for four decades, retired as Athletics Canada's CEO after the exposure of a series of sexually graphic tweets that stretched back months. A national team athlete, who requested anonymity for fear of repercussions, spoke out about the "gross" tweets. An emergency meeting was held. Bedford agreed to retire two days later. In a grou