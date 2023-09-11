‘Hellboy: The Crooked Man’: Ketchup Entertainment Nabs Rights to Millenium’s Comic Book Reboot

Ketchup Entertainment, a new distributor whose biggest get thus far was Ben Affleck’s Robert Rodriguez-directed “Hyptonic,” has procured rights to the latest “Hellboy” movie. “Hellboy: The Crooked Man,” starring Jack Kesy and helmed by Brian Taylor, is the latest attempt to turn Mike Mingola’s supernatural comic book series into a theatrical franchise.

“We are very excited by this latest acquisition. This film holds a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide and we are committed to preserving and building its legacy as we bring the film to fans and new audiences,” declared Ketchup Entertainment CEO Gareth West. “We are confident that our collaboration with Jeffrey Greenstein and the exceptional team at Millennium Media will enable us to achieve just that.”

Ron Perlman played Hellboy in “Hellboy” and “Hellboy: The Golden Army.” Neither were massive hits ($99 million global in 2004 and $168 million in 2008), but each Guillermo del Toro-directed entry received decent reviews and just enough fan approval to make folks wonder about a “Hellboy 3.” The property got rebooted in 2019, with the David Harbour-starring “Hellboy” which earned poor reviews and just $55 million on a $50 million budget.

“Hellboy: The Crooked Man” will be the first film in the franchise to be written by Mike Mignola, who is doing so alongside his Dark Horse Comics collaborator Chris Golden. They will be adapting from Mignola’s three-issue comic book series of the same name that was first published in 2008.

In “The Crooked Man,” Hellboy travels through 1950s Appalachia and encounters Tom, a former witch looking to repent for his ways by vanquishing a band of witches led by Jeremiah Witkins, an 18th century war profiteer who has returned from Hell and who terrorizes the region as the feared Crooked Man.

Jefferson White, Adeline Rudolph, Joseph Marcell, Leah McNamara, Hannah

Margetson, and Martin Bassindale will also star in the film. The film will be produced by Millennium Media and Dark Horse Entertainment in association with Dark Horse Entertainment, Campbell Grobman Film, and Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Telepool.

Producers include Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson, and Millennium Media’s Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, Les Weldon, Rob Van Norden, and Yariv Lerner. Sam Schulte co-produces on behalf of Millennium Media.

Ketchup’s acquisition was first reported by Deadline.

