Which hell-raising actor kept a suite at the Savoy? The Saturday quiz
The questions
1 What record, held since time immemorial, is China about to lose to India?
2 Which faith practises proxy baptism of ancestors?
3 Who sailed from Varna to Whitby on the Demeter?
4 Which chemical element has the longest name?
5 Which hell-raising actor kept a suite at the Savoy for 28 years?
6 Which river carved out the Grand Canyon?
7 What “music” contest is held annually in Oulu, Finland?
8 In 1717, the value of what was fixed at 21 shillings?
What links:
9 Poet Hilda Doolittle; children’s author Denys Watkins-Pitchford; Irish writer George William Russell?
10 Portuguese colony, 1702; invaded by Indonesia, 1975; independent, 2002?
11 Pontcysyllte Aqueduct; Menai Suspension Bridge; Caledonian Canal?
12 Egg-laying monotreme; marsupial; placental?
13 Rock ’n’ Roll; Pin Ups; These Foolish Things; Labour of Love?
14 Syrup of soot; ninny broth; Turkey gruel; Java; joe?
15 Maria Teresa de Filippis; Lella Lombardi; Divina Galica; Desiré Wilson; Giovanna Amati?
The answers
1 World’s most populous country (according to UN estimates).
2 Mormon (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints).
3 Dracula.
4 Rutherfordium.
5 Richard Harris.
6 Colorado.
7 Air guitar world championships.
8 Guinea coin.
9 Wrote under two-letter pseudonyms: HD; BB; AE.
10 Timor-Leste (formerly East Timor).
11 Designed by Thomas Telford.
12 Types of mammal.
13 Albums of cover versions: John Lennon; David Bowie; Bryan Ferry; UB40.
14 Historical nicknames for coffee.
15 Female drivers who raced in Formula One.