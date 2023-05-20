Which hell-raising actor kept a suite at the Savoy? The Saturday quiz

Thomas Eaton
The questions

1 What record, held since time immemorial, is China about to lose to India?
2 Which faith practises proxy baptism of ancestors?
3 Who sailed from Varna to Whitby on the Demeter?
4 Which chemical element has the longest name?
5 Which hell-raising actor kept a suite at the Savoy for 28 years?
6 Which river carved out the Grand Canyon?
7 What “music” contest is held annually in Oulu, Finland?
8 In 1717, the value of what was fixed at 21 shillings?
What links:
9 Poet Hilda Doolittle; children’s author Denys Watkins-Pitchford; Irish writer George William Russell?
10 Portuguese colony, 1702; invaded by Indonesia, 1975; independent, 2002?
11 Pontcysyllte Aqueduct; Menai Suspension Bridge; Caledonian Canal?
12 Egg-laying monotreme; marsupial; placental?
13 Rock ’n’ Roll; Pin Ups; These Foolish Things; Labour of Love?
14 Syrup of soot; ninny broth; Turkey gruel; Java; joe?
15 Maria Teresa de Filippis; Lella Lombardi; Divina Galica; Desiré Wilson; Giovanna Amati?

FIA International F3000 ChampionshipGiovanna Amati of Italy, driver of the #41 GJ Motorsport Reynard 91D NM Cosworth during practice for the FIA International F3000 Championship race on 17th August 1991 at the Brands Hatch circuit in Fawkham, Great Britain.
Au fait with Giovanna Amati? Photograph: Darrell Ingham/Getty Images

The answers

1 World’s most populous country (according to UN estimates).
2 Mormon (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints).
3 Dracula.
4 Rutherfordium.
5 Richard Harris.
6 Colorado.
7 Air guitar world championships.
8 Guinea coin.
9 Wrote under two-letter pseudonyms: HD; BB; AE.
10 Timor-Leste (formerly East Timor).
11 Designed by Thomas Telford.
12 Types of mammal.
13 Albums of cover versions: John Lennon; David Bowie; Bryan Ferry; UB40.
14 Historical nicknames for coffee.
15 Female drivers who raced in Formula One.