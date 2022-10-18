Helix Contracting Solutions, Partnered with Cyberlux Consulting, Expands to Help Clients Eliminate Cyber Attacks

Helix Contracting Solutions
·3 min read

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / Cyber-attacks, such as ransomware, can be devastating for businesses. Global ransomware damages are expected to exceed $30 billion by2023. Helix Contracting Solutions, a Cybersecurity provider, is planning an expansion that will mean a lot for current and future clients. This expansion includes a new book release and expanded advisory and consulting verticals to focus on eliminating cyber-attacks including ransomware for those who store, process, or transmit payment card data.

Brandify Group, Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture
Helix Contracting Solutions Services

Helix Contracting Solutions offers a number of services including Ransomware Protection, Compliance Readiness, and Cyber Insurance Analysis. The Ransomware Protection solutions offered help businesses protect their privileged accounts and credentials in a cost-effective manner. These solutions focus on privileged threat detection, credentials management, continuous scanning to validate credentials, zero-trust isolation, stopping cyber-attacks, and meeting compliance regulations.

As people in companies take on new roles and responsibilities, it is critical to make sure access remains appropriate for every user. This includes bots. Compliance Readiness solutions will keep your organization secure and audit-ready for Payment Card Industry standards required by all the large payment card brands. These solutions include attack mitigation, operational efficiency improvements, complete visibility, and meeting compliance regulations.

Companies face significant financial risk with doing business online. Cyber security insurance shares some of this risk with an insurer. Helix Contracting Solutions help companies minimize cyber insurance costs. They do this by taking a defense-in-depth approach to security and implementing strong security controls to combat phishing and credential theft as well as defending against ransomware and data breaches. These actions improve protection against ransomware and other threats so the insurance company will view the company as having lower risk.

Helix Contracting Solutions and Cyberlux Expansions

Helix Contracting Solutions, partnered with Cyberlux Consulting, is releasing a new book on best practices for securing payment card data. They have also announced corporate training workshops. These workshops align with their mission to build strong relationships with clients and the community. They intend to use their team-focused approach to help build workforce cybersecurity awareness. Expansions in their advisory and consulting verticals will allow them to focus more on eliminating cyber-attacks like ransomware for those who store, process, or transmit payment card data.

These expansions will enable their customers to eliminate operational waste and save costs by automating manual remediation tasks that should result in reduced billing hours on audits. Their clients will also be able to reduce risk and lower cyber insurance costs through their advisory for security hardening on critical infrastructure and assets.

Helix Contacting Solutions expects these changes to help educate the industry on how to properly apply the appropriate risk mitigation measures for securing their cardholder data environment while stopping cyber-attacks before they occur.

In the future, Helix Contracting Solutions and Cyberlux Consulting will be holding corporate workshop engagements for training executives and technical teams to protect payment card data while maintaining a good standing on their contractual agreements and PCI audit standards compliance. They will continue to give back to the industry through education, advisory, consulting, and guidance to customers to enhance their security controls for protecting payment card data.

About Helix Contracting Solutions

Helix Contracting Solutions is an award-winning Cybersecurity provider that offers a number of services including Ransomware Protection, Compliance Readiness, and Cyber Insurance Analysis. They focus on automating and streamlining Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance for businesses, helping firms reduce information security risk, ensuring compliance with PCI data standards, and securing sensitive data and systems across all platforms. Their mission is to assist their clients by solving complex problems through compliance advisory, security control implementation, and corporate team training by providing technical hands-on training to individuals and the organization workforce.​

Joshua Tolbert
1-800-617-2035
info@helixcontractingsolutions.com

Danny Tolbert Jr.
https://www.cyberluxconsulting.com
1-833-539-1366
info@cyberluxconsulting.com

SOURCE: Helix Contracting Solutions



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720756/Helix-Contracting-Solutions-Partnered-with-Cyberlux-Consulting-Expands-to-Help-Clients-Eliminate-Cyber-Attacks

