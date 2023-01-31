Is Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Helix BioPharma Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Helix BioPharma last reported its balance sheet in October 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth CA$4.4m. In the last year, its cash burn was CA$6.2m. That means it had a cash runway of around 8 months as of October 2022. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Helix BioPharma's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Helix BioPharma isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. As it happens, the company's cash burn reduced by 25% over the last year, which suggests that management are mindful of the possibility of running out of cash. Helix BioPharma makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can Helix BioPharma Raise Cash?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for Helix BioPharma to raise more cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Helix BioPharma's cash burn of CA$6.2m is about 14% of its CA$44m market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is Helix BioPharma's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Helix BioPharma's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. Summing up, we think the Helix BioPharma's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Helix BioPharma you should be aware of, and 3 of them are significant.

