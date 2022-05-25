Helicopter Market to Hit $74.46 Billion by 2029 | Augmented Demand for Emergency Medical Service (EMS) and Search and Rescue (SAR) Helicopters to Spur Market Growth

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in Helicopter Market Are Airbus S.A. S (Netherlands), The Boeing Company (U.S.) Textron, Inc. (U.S.), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) (India) Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan) Leonardo SPA (Italy), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), MD Helicopters (U.S.), Robinson Helicopter Company (U.S.), Russian Helicopters, JSC (Russia) and more players profiled.

Pune, India, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global helicopter market size was USD 45.21 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 48.74 billion in 2022 to USD 74.46 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.24% in the 2022-2029 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Helicopter Market, 2022-2029.”

According to our researchers, the increasing focus of governments of various nations on securing the defense system of their respective nations is among the top reason that is supporting the product demand.

List of Key Players Covered in the Helicopter Market are:

  • Airbus S.A.S (Netherlands)

  • The Boeing Company (U.S.)

  • Textron, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) (India)

  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan)

  • Leonardo SPA (Italy)

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

  • MD Helicopters (U.S.)

  • Robinson Helicopter Company (U.S.)

  • Russian Helicopters, JSC (Russia)

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/helicopter-market-101685

Report Coverage

We curate our reports that are based on an all-inclusive review approach that primarily focuses on delivering accurate material. Our experts have applied a data navigation technique that further aids us to present perfectly reliable predictions, and thus examine the general market aspects precisely. Additionally, our analysts have gained access to various international as well as regionally sponsored lists for providing the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and entrepreneurs make crucial capitalization only in the functional zones.

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2022

USD 45.21 billion

Revenue forecast in 2029

USD 74.46 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 6.24% 2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2018 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2029

Segments Covered

By Type, By System, and By Weight

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

Companies covered in Helicopter Market Are Airbus S.A. S (Netherlands), The Boeing Company (U.S.) Textron, Inc. (U.S.), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) (India) Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan) Leonardo SPA (Italy), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), MD Helicopters (U.S.), Robinson Helicopter Company (U.S.), Russian Helicopters, JSC (Russia)

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.


Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/helicopter-market-101685

Market Segments: 

Rising Government Expenditure on Border Security to Fast-track Heavy Weight Segment

Based on type, the market is segregated into civil & commercial and military.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into Emergency Medical Service (EMS), corporate service, search and rescue operations, defense, homeland security, oil and gas, and others.

In terms of system, the market is categorized into airframe, engine, avionics, landing gear system, and cabin interior.

By weight, the market is classified into lightweight, medium weight, and heavy weight. The heavy weight segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By point of sale segment, the market is divided into OEM and aftermarket.

The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Driving Factors

Augmented Demand for Emergency Medical Service (EMS) and Search and Rescue (SAR) Helicopters to Spur Market Growth

Helicopters are expansively utilized in various applications in the military as well as commercial sectors. These days, there has been a surge in the product usage in applications such as Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and search and rescue, which boosts the helicopter market growth. Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) and Search and Rescue (SAR) helicopters are utilized for an assortment of uses such as transportation of equipment, personnel, and patients.

Regional Insights

North America to Dominate Backed by Huge Expenditure on Defense Requirements

North America held the largest helicopter market share and dominated the market in 2021 valued at USD 17.15 billion. The growth is owing to the highest defense spending, military modernization agendas, and a huge number of procurement of advanced lightweight helicopters from the U.S. Army.

Asia Pacific is estimated to depict notable growth during 2021-2028. The growth is backed by rising defense spending from developing economies such as China and India.

Europe will demonstrate remarkable growth, owing to the surging defense expenditure from the U.K., Germany, Russia, and other European nations.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/helicopter-market-101685

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Helicopter Market

    • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Helicopter Market

    • Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Development in the industry in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

    • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Helicopter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Definitions

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Civil & Commercial

      • Military

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

      • Corporate Services

      • Search and Rescue Operation

      • Oil and Gas

      • Defense

      • Homeland Security

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By System

      • Airframe

      • Engine

      • Avionics

      • Landing Gear System

      • Cabin Interiors

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Weight

      • Light Weight

      • Medium Weight

      • Heavy Weight

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Point of Sale

      • OEM

      • Aftermarket

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia-pacific

      • Rest of the world

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/helicopter-market-101685

Competitive Landscape

Prime Players Engage in Considerable Deals to Make Notable Changes in Market

The players functioning in the market often employ several tactics that will assist the market growth and product demand. Among the pool of tactics, one such noteworthy strategy to expand the business prospect is engaging in multimillion contracts with government bodies and safeguarding a profitable revenue for their own company.

Key Industry Development

November 2021 – Lockheed Martin selected Rossell Techsys for support in the manufacturing of MH-60R multi-role helicopters destined for the Indian Navy. Rossell Techsys will support in Built to Print (BTP) production of Electric Wire Harness and Interconnect System (EWIS) for installation in MH-60 R helicopters.

Read Related Insights:

Helicopter Services Market Size, Share, Growth & Trends, 2029

Offshore Helicopter Services Market Size, Trends, Share | Report, 2026

Air Ambulance Services Market Size, Growth | Report 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter Blogs


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Flames' Milan Lucic ejected for hit on Oilers goalie Mike Smith

    Milan Lucic was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for his hit on Mike Smith.

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Oilers overcome Mike Smith's brutal blunder in Game 4 victory vs. Flames

    After a humiliating gaffe from Mike Smith, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins quickly bailed out his netminder to lift the Oilers to a win in Game 4.

  • An airline employee squared up with a CFL player and it did not go well

    A wild video has emerged of Calgary Stampeders receiver and ex-NFLer Brendan Langley brawling it out with a United Airlines employee.

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Vasilevskiy leads Lightning past Panthers 2-0 for sweep

    Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 victory Monday night that sent the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions back to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years. Pat Maroon snapped a scoreless tie, batting Zach Bogosian’s shot down behind Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky before the puck trickled into the net a little over six minutes into the third period. Ondrej Palat added an empty-

  • Canada Soccer is paying Iran's team $400K to play in Vancouver, team official says

    Canada Soccer is paying Iran's soccer federation $400,000 to play a controversial exhibition game next month in Vancouver, according to the head of Iran's national team. The team's director, Hamed Estili, told Iranian state-affiliated media outlet Tasnim that for the first time in 22 years, Iran's soccer federation will make a profit off a friendly match. Canada Soccer did not confirm or deny the quoted sum or answer CBC News's questions about where the money is coming from. The organization did

  • New scrutiny for Avs' Kadri after Binnington collision

    DENVER (AP) — That water bottle tossed toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri hardly came out of nowhere. For two straight postseasons, Kadri has been the agitator that makes Colorado go and the pest that drives the St. Louis Blues crazy. In Saturday night’s 5-2 victory, Kadri’s collision with Blues defenseman Calle Rosen ended with him in the lap of St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington, who left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and is now out of the playoffs. Binningto

  • Mbappé signs new 3-year PSG deal after rejecting Real Madrid

    PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé celebrated with fans at Parc des Princes after signing a new three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday and turning down the chance again to join Real Madrid. France’s World Cup-winning star stood on a platform near the center circle to address fans moments before PSG's final home game against Metz. “I’m very happy to continue this adventure, to stay in France, in Paris, my city. I always said Paris was my home," Mbappe said. "I hope I will continue doing

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Fresh off first loss in nine games, CF Montréal looks to get back on winning track

    MONTREAL — It was fun while it lasted, but the streak has come to an end. CF Montréal’s club-record eight game unbeaten run was ended on Wednesday in a 2-1 loss at Nashville. The club will be looking to regroup Sunday when it hosts Real Salt Lake at Stade Saputo. “(Nashville) are always difficult to play against, especially at home.” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There was a bit of a lack of fluidity in our game and that cost us, but we corrected it throughout the game which is something prom

  • Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Oilers survive Smith's blunder to grab 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has suffered through plenty of heartache in the Alberta capital. The top pick at the 2011 draft missed the playoffs in seven of his first eight NHL seasons as the Edmonton Oilers repeatedly fumbled and bumbled their way through what must have felt like a never-ending rebuild. After a stunning turn of events midway through Tuesday's third period that could have heaped more pain on a once-proud franchise dreaming of a return to glory, its longest-serving player rose

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Edmonton Storm tackling stigma around women's football

    It's a cloudy Tuesday evening and the field west of Jasper Place High School is full of action. The Edmonton Storm of the Western Women's Canadian Football League (WWCFL) is riding high off a 24-21 victory over the Calgary Rage on May 14, the Edmonton club's first win of the 2022 season. Tonight, at practice, the focus is on tackles. Twenty-one athletes line up on the field as defensive co-ordinator Branden Modin calls out drills. Without hesitation, the women take each other to the ground. "You

  • French Open updates | Rune upsets Shapovalov in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local): 1:20 p.m. Danish teenager Holger Rune upset 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the French Open. The 19-year-old Rune won the BMW Open this month and was a semifinalist in Lyon last week. Shapovalov fought back in the third set to force a tiebreaker but fell behind 3-1 and couldn't recover, sending a forehand wide on match point. Rune won the French Open junior championship in 2019. T

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Amidst threats, Kadri scores 3 in Avs' 6-3 win over Blues

    Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri refused to buckle in the face of death threats, racial slurs, a booing St. Louis crowd and a few post-whistle hits. Kadri scored three goals, drew two penalties, and Colorado took a 3-1 second-round playoff series lead over the Blues following a 6-3 win on Monday night. The game was played amidst a heightened police presence two days after Kadri became the target of racist social media posts following his collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out