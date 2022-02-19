Helicopter crashes near South Beach shore, sending two to the hospital, cops say

Devoun Cetoute
·1 min read
Miami Beach Police Department

A helicopter crashed into the ocean by South Beach Saturday afternoon, in front of swimmers and onlookers — some of whom posted on social media. Two people who were inside the chopper have been hospitalized.

Around 1:10 p.m., Miami Beach police and fire rescue were called to a helicopter crash on Tenth Street, Miami Beach spokeswoman Melissa Berthier said.

Video shared by Miami Beach police shows the helicopter crash landing, making a large splash, into the populated waters near South Beach’s shore.

Photos and video on social media show numerous swimmers near the crash. One Twitter user wrote, “I’m sittin on south beach Miami… a f****** helicopter has just crashed into the sea in front of us…”

Two people were inside the helicopter and have been taken to local trauma centers with non-life threatening injuries, Berthier said.

The beach area between 9th and 11th streets have been closed.

FAA is also responding to the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

