Ukraine helicopter crash kills at least 17, including interior minister: Live updates

Kim Hjelmgaard and John Bacon, USA TODAY
·3 min read

At least 17 people were killed, including Ukraine's interior minister and his top deputies, when a helicopter crashed into a kindergarten in a Kyiv suburb Wednesday, Ukraine's authorities said.

Three children were among the dead.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, who oversaw Ukraine’s police and emergency services, appears to be the most senior Ukrainian official killed since the start of the war in Ukraine. Two of his top deputies, their assistants and the helicopter crew were among the dead, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

Nine of those killed were aboard the chopper when it crashed in Brovary, an eastern suburb of the Ukrainian capital. The others who died were apparently on the ground. Twenty-five people were injured, including 10 children, Zelenskyy said.

"Unspeakable pain," he said. "Bright memory to everyone whose life was taken by this black morning."

Zelenskyy said the national police and security services were working to determine the cause of the crash. There was no initial information indicating the helicopter was shot down. Images posted on social media from near the scene appear to suggest it crashed close to a residential building after hitting the kindergarten.

More: Before-and-after images capture devastation of Ukrainian apartment complex after missile attack

The helicopter belonged to the country's state emergency services. “For now, we are considering all possible versions of the helicopter crash accident,” Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said. said on Telegram.

At the World Economic Forum session in Davos, Switzerland, Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska fought back tears, and forum President Borge Brende, of Norway, requested 15 seconds of silence after opening the session to honor the crash victims.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022.
Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022.

More: Netherlands says it will join US, Germany in providing Patriot help to Ukraine: Updates

Other developments:

►Ukraine's electricity generation, crippled by Russian missile attacks, covers only about 75% of demand, power system operator Ukrenergo said. Rolling blackouts are underway in eight regions, among them Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

►Moldovan President Maia Sandu, speaking to reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, urged all nations to help Ukraine win – or "each of us will be in danger." Moldova is on Ukraine's southwestern border.

Putin says war began in 2014, not with invasion 11 months ago

Russia's invasion of Ukraine 11 months ago did not start a war, it was intended to stop one that has raged for eight years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday. Putin, speaking to veterans in St. Petersburg, said he had no choice but to launch his "special military operation" because Ukrainian authorities refused to negotiate in good faith since Russia-backed separatists began fighting in Ukraine's Donbas region. Putin has for years accused Ukraine of mistreating ethnic Russians in the region

“Large-scale combat operations involving heavy weapons, artillery, tanks and aircraft haven’t stopped in Donbas since 2014,” Putin said. “All that we are doing today as part of the special military operation is an attempt to stop this war. This is the meaning of our operation — protecting people who live on those territories.”

Russian diplomat: No withdrawal,  damage payments or war crime trials

Russia will achieve its objectives in Ukraine despite a “hybrid war” waged by the West against Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.  Speaking at an annual news conference, Lavrov dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s demands for a complete Russian withdrawal from Ukraine, payment of war damages or prosecution of Russians as war criminals. Lavrov accused the U.S. and other western nations of making "all the decisions in Ukraine" in an effort to wear down and weaken Russia.

“There must be no military infrastructure in Ukraine that poses a direct threat to our country,” Lavrov added.

Contributing: Associated Press

Military and onlookers stand at the site where a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten outside the capital Kyiv, killing more than a dozen people, on January 18, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Military and onlookers stand at the site where a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten outside the capital Kyiv, killing more than a dozen people, on January 18, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine Russia war updates: Interior minister dies in helicopter crash

Latest Stories

  • WRAPUP 8-Ukraine helicopter crash kills 16 including interior minister

    Ukraine's interior minister was among at least 16 people killed on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed in a suburb of the capital Kyiv, setting fire to a nursery packed with children. According to the latest official toll, nine people on board and at least seven on the ground were killed when the French-made Super Puma helicopter went down in Brovary on the eastern outskirts of Kyiv.

  • Ukraine interior minister, others killed in helicopter crash

    BROVARY, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's interior minister died Wednesday in a helicopter crash near the capital that killed more than a dozen other people, including children, authorities said. Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, who oversaw Ukraine's police and emergency services, is the most senior official to die since Russia invaded nearly 11 months ago. His death, along with two others from his ministry, was the second calamity in four days for Ukraine, after a Russian missile strike on an apar

  • NATO warns of Russia's long war in Ukraine, vows to be ready

    Russia is preparing for an extended war so NATO must get ready “for the long haul” and support Ukraine for as long as it takes, the alliance's deputy secretary general told top military chiefs from across Europe Wednesday. Speaking at the opening of the military chiefs' meeting here, Mircea Geoana said NATO nations must invest more in defense, ramp up military industrial manufacturing and harness new technologies to prepare for future wars. As Russia's war on Ukraine nears the one year mark, NATO chiefs are expected to discuss how allies can expand the delivery of weapons, training and support to Ukraine in the coming months, and how they can further shore up their own defenses.

  • Polar bear chases residents in Alaska town, kills woman and boy before being shot, officials say

    A polar bear attacked and killed a woman and boy in Wales, Alaska, authorities said. The bear was fatally shot by a resident during Tuesday's attack.

  • Ex-Missouri police chief indicted in drug overdose death

    The former police chief of a small northeast Missouri town is facing second-degree murder charges after his girlfriend's brother died of a drug overdose in his home last year. William E. Jones, 50, the former police chief in Louisiana, Missouri, was indicted by a Pike County grand jury on seven charges in the death of 24-year-old Gabriel Thone, who was found dead on the floor of a bedroom in Jones' house in October. Thone was the brother of Jones’ girlfriend, Alexis Thone.

  • Rafael Nadal ‘mentally destroyed’ as Australian Open defence ends in injury

    The top seed suffered a hip problem during the second set of his 6-4 6-4 7-5 defeat.

  • Six dead in California home shooting, including 6-month-old baby and her mother

    Six people including a six-month-old baby cradled in the arms of her 17-year-old mother were shot dead at a home in California's main agricultural valley on Monday in what authorities called a targeted attack and "horrific massacre." Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux linked the killings to the illegal drug trade, saying deputies had conducted a drug-related search warrant at the same home last week. The bodies of the infant and 17-year-old mother were located in a ditch outside the home, Boudreaux later told the Los Angeles Times.

  • Dadonov helps Canadiens shoot down Jets 4-1

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens had to deal with a depleted lineup on Tuesday night but still rose to the occasion. Juraj Slafkovsky, Joel Armia, Jake Evans and Jonathan Drouin all missed the game while Rem Pitlick and Rafael Harvey-Pinard were emergency call-ups. Trailing 1-0, Montreal scored four unanswered goals to earn a 4-1 win over the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets. “You’re always stronger collectively than you are individually,” said Habs coach Martin St. Louis. “We’re trying a

  • Drone footage shows drug dealer fleeing officers before being caught by police dog

    Leon Smart was spotted by drone operators clambering out of a bathroom window at the former Old Pear Tree Inn, in Bulwell Lane, Old Basford, Nottinghamshire.

  • Germany's new defence minister faces pressure on tanks, army upgrade

    There will be no grace period for Germany's new defence minister who takes office as pressure is piling on Berlin to send battle tanks to Ukraine and to upgrade its dilapidated armed forces in the face of Europe's biggest conflict since World War II. Boris Pistorius, 62, will take over on Thursday, just a day before a major arms pledging conference at the U.S. military base of Ramstein in western Germany, succeeding Christine Lambrecht, who quit on Monday following a series of blunders. It will befall the outgoing Lower Saxony interior minister to explain to partners whether Berlin will deliver German-made Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine or at least allow others to do so, a decision seen as key to Kyiv's efforts to repel Russian troops.

  • Oilers win fourth straight by dumping Kraken 5-2

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers are finally starting to find a way to hang on to their leads. Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists as the Oilers won their fourth consecutive game Tuesday night with a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken. “You have to find ways to win,” said Hyman, who now has a career high 29 assists on the season. “We weren’t able to properly string games together and now we have won some in a row, but we are happier with the way we are playing, I think that is the key thing. "W

  • U.N. watchdog optimistic about Ukraine nuclear plant protection

    The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said on Monday he hoped to make progress on a safe zone deal around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia plant in Ukraine, but stressed it was a tough negotiation. Russian forces in March captured the Soviet-era plant, Europe's largest, soon after their invasion of Ukraine. It has repeatedly come under fire in recent months, raising fears of a nuclear disaster.

  • Zelenskyy aide resigns after suggesting Ukraine air defense caused a Russian missile to hit an apartment building, killing 44

    There was an outcry after Oleksiy Arestovych suggested Ukrainian air defense caused the Russian missile to strike a residential building in Dnipro.

  • Russia's Lavrov says Moscow ready to send mission to Armenia-Azerbaijan border

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia was ready to deploy troops to the Armenia-Azerbaijan border to quell tensions between the two countries, but Yerevan's hardline position had so far prevented it. Tensions have spiralled between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the blockade of the only road giving direct access to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region from Armenia in recent weeks. Lavrov said Russia was still prepared to send a mission to the region within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a Moscow-led military alliance of which Armenia, but not Azerbaijan, is a member.

  • Putin and Erdogan discuss Ukraine prisoners, gas and grain

    President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone about exchanging men wounded in Ukraine, the creation of a gas hub in Turkey and the export of grain from the Black Sea, the Kremlin said on Monday. "The exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine continued," the Kremlin said. It said the question of a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine was raised, following talks between human rights commissioners from both countries in Turkey last week.

  • Higgs losing chief of staff Louis Léger

    Premier Blaine Higgs is losing his chief of staff. Louis Léger, a longtime Progressive Conservative staffer, operative and volunteer, confirmed to CBC News on Tuesday that he's leaving the position, nominally the top political adviser to a premier. He said he made the decision during a Christmastime vacation to Hawaii. "It was the right time for me to do that," he said in an interview. Léger's departure coincides with several controversial moves by the government on language issues and calls for

  • US, Ukraine top military chiefs meet in person for 1st time

    The top U.S. military officer, Army Gen. Mark Milley, traveled to a site near the Ukraine-Poland border on Tuesday and talked with his Ukrainian counterpart face to face for the first time — a meeting underscoring the growing ties between the two militaries and coming at a critical time as Russia's war with Ukraine nears the one-year mark. The two leaders have talked frequently about Ukraine's military needs and the state of the war over the past year but had never met.

  • Channing Tatum is planning a remake of Ghost

    'I think it needs to change a little bit'

  • Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 dates revealed: What you need to know

    Mark your calendars ahead of Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year.

  • How China planted an FBI mole who was discovered only after gutting the CIA's vast spy network

    Over the past decade, more than a dozen Chinese agents recruited by the CIA have been killed or imprisoned. An alleged spy in the FBI may be to blame.