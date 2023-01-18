Ukraine helicopter crash kills at least 17, including interior minister: Live updates

At least 17 people were killed, including Ukraine's interior minister and his top deputies, when a helicopter crashed into a kindergarten in a Kyiv suburb Wednesday, Ukraine's authorities said.

Three children were among the dead.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, who oversaw Ukraine’s police and emergency services, appears to be the most senior Ukrainian official killed since the start of the war in Ukraine. Two of his top deputies, their assistants and the helicopter crew were among the dead, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

Nine of those killed were aboard the chopper when it crashed in Brovary, an eastern suburb of the Ukrainian capital. The others who died were apparently on the ground. Twenty-five people were injured, including 10 children, Zelenskyy said.

"Unspeakable pain," he said. "Bright memory to everyone whose life was taken by this black morning."

Zelenskyy said the national police and security services were working to determine the cause of the crash. There was no initial information indicating the helicopter was shot down. Images posted on social media from near the scene appear to suggest it crashed close to a residential building after hitting the kindergarten.

The helicopter belonged to the country's state emergency services. “For now, we are considering all possible versions of the helicopter crash accident,” Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said. said on Telegram.

At the World Economic Forum session in Davos, Switzerland, Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska fought back tears, and forum President Borge Brende, of Norway, requested 15 seconds of silence after opening the session to honor the crash victims.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022.

Other developments:

►Ukraine's electricity generation, crippled by Russian missile attacks, covers only about 75% of demand, power system operator Ukrenergo said. Rolling blackouts are underway in eight regions, among them Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

►Moldovan President Maia Sandu, speaking to reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, urged all nations to help Ukraine win – or "each of us will be in danger." Moldova is on Ukraine's southwestern border.

Putin says war began in 2014, not with invasion 11 months ago

Russia's invasion of Ukraine 11 months ago did not start a war, it was intended to stop one that has raged for eight years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday. Putin, speaking to veterans in St. Petersburg, said he had no choice but to launch his "special military operation" because Ukrainian authorities refused to negotiate in good faith since Russia-backed separatists began fighting in Ukraine's Donbas region. Putin has for years accused Ukraine of mistreating ethnic Russians in the region

“Large-scale combat operations involving heavy weapons, artillery, tanks and aircraft haven’t stopped in Donbas since 2014,” Putin said. “All that we are doing today as part of the special military operation is an attempt to stop this war. This is the meaning of our operation — protecting people who live on those territories.”

Russian diplomat: No withdrawal, damage payments or war crime trials

Russia will achieve its objectives in Ukraine despite a “hybrid war” waged by the West against Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday. Speaking at an annual news conference, Lavrov dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s demands for a complete Russian withdrawal from Ukraine, payment of war damages or prosecution of Russians as war criminals. Lavrov accused the U.S. and other western nations of making "all the decisions in Ukraine" in an effort to wear down and weaken Russia.

“There must be no military infrastructure in Ukraine that poses a direct threat to our country,” Lavrov added.

Military and onlookers stand at the site where a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten outside the capital Kyiv, killing more than a dozen people, on January 18, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

