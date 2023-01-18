Daily Briefing: Helicopter crash in Kyiv suburb kills 18

Nicole Fallert, USA TODAY
A helicopter crash near Kyiv Wednesday morning killed a number of people including Ukraine's interior minister, the most senior official to have died since the start of the war with Russia. Also in the news:  President Joe Biden's GOP foes are armed with gavels in key committees and Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Australian Open

Here are Wednesday's headlines.

Helicopter crash death toll in Kyiv includes three children

A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb Wednesday killed 18 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and three children, Ukrainian authorities said. Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi is the most senior Ukrainian official to have died since the start of the war with Russia almost 11 months ago. Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary, an eastern suburb of the Ukrainian capital, Ukrainian police said.There was no immediate word on whether the crash was an accident or a result of the war with Russia. Read more

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, center, reacts beside First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, right, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland after a helicopter crash in Ukraine, where Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky died among others on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, center, reacts beside First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, right, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland after a helicopter crash in Ukraine, where Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky died among others on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Who are Biden's GOP antagonists?

Revelations about President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents handed two of his fiercest critics ammunition to investigate just as they became committee chairmen.

Who are they: Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio now leads the Judiciary Committee and a special subcommittee created to investigate the Biden administration, and he can set the agenda. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky has won leadership of the Oversight and Accountability Committee.

  • With their gavels, Jordan and Comer are armed with subpoena power and the megaphone of committee hearings to antagonize Biden through the 2024 election.

  • Jordan and Comer have subpoena power. “That means Congress is going to have more leverage to get what it wants when it’s trying to get information," one expert told USA TODAY.

  • The revelations about the discovery of classified documents at Biden’s former office at a think tank in Washington and at his Wilmington home have added fuel to the fire of House Republicans eager to investigate the administration.

in this montage, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left and Rep. James Comer, R-Ky, speak during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Nov/ 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. House Republicans held a news conference to discuss &quot;the Biden family's business dealings.&quot;
in this montage, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left and Rep. James Comer, R-Ky, speak during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Nov/ 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. House Republicans held a news conference to discuss "the Biden family's business dealings."

More news to know now

Wednesday winter weather forecast

Swaths of Colorado are facing winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories, and parts of the state could see more than a foot of snow.  But the storm will stretch over the Four Corners region and continue to impact Omaha, Nebraska; Des Moines, Iowa; Green Bay, Wisconsin and even cover parts of Michigan by Thursday, according to AccuWeather and the National Weather Service. Weather authorities in Denver said people should “Expect difficult overnight travel, with treacherous conditions continuing through Wednesday." Read more

A man clears a walkway after a winter storm swept over the intermountain West and dropped up to eight inches of snow, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Denver.
A man clears a walkway after a winter storm swept over the intermountain West and dropped up to eight inches of snow, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Denver.

Why it matters that China's birthrate declined

China's birthrate has declined for the first time in decades, China's National Bureau of Statistics reported, marking a shift that experts say could influence the global economy. Researchers believe the lower population growth rate could mean higher labor costs in China because of a smaller pool of available workers. A shrinking labor force could make it harder for China's government to fund its public health and welfare costs, which would suppress China's economy. One reason for the decline: rising living costs are dissuading potential parents. Read more

In this photo taken on September 8, 2020, a balloon seller walks among other pedestrians in a crowded street surrounded by small shops in the city of Changsha, China's Hunan province.
In this photo taken on September 8, 2020, a balloon seller walks among other pedestrians in a crowded street surrounded by small shops in the city of Changsha, China's Hunan province.

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal ousted in second round of Australian Open

What already was a poor start to 2023 following a year marred by all manner of health issues reached a low point at the Australian Open on Wednesday. The defending champion and No. 1 seed at Melbourne Park, a clearly hurting Rafael Nadal, lost his second-round match to Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-4, 7-5, abruptly ending his bid for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam trophy. He is currently ranked No. 2 but was the top seed at Melbourne Park because No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is sitting out the Australian Open with a bad leg. Read more

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his second round loss to Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his second round loss to Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

📷 Photo of the day: 2023 World Economic Forum meeting underway 📷

The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos, Switzerland, from Jan. 16 until Jan. 20, 2023. So far, top thinkers and world leaders have gathered to discuss plans for clean tech and approaches to mitigate the strain on the global food supply. Click here for photos from more of the key conversations in Davos.

US Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry delivers a speech at the Congress centre during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on Jan. 17, 2023.
US Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry delivers a speech at the Congress centre during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on Jan. 17, 2023.

One more thing

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hold up team jerseys as they welcome the 2022 NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, to the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hold up team jerseys as they welcome the 2022 NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, to the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

