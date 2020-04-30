'This is a time of agony': 1 dead, 5 missing in Canadian military helicopter crash

Prime minister Justin Trudeau addressed Canadians following a military helicopter crash with six members of the Canadian Armed Forces on board Wednesday night.

Trudeau confirmed one casualty, Sub-Lt. Abigail Cowbrough, a member of the navy, was recovered and five are still missing. The RCAF cyclone helicopter flying from the HMCS Fredericton.

The helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece, in the Ionian Sea, while being deployed with a NATO naval task force, Operation Reassurance. At approximately 6:52 p.m. the HMCS Fredericton lost contact with the helicopter and shortly after, flares were seen in the water.

“This is a time of agony,” General Jonathan Vance, chief of the defence staff, said. “There is nothing worse than sending your shipmates over the horizon and losing contact.”

General Vance said 240 Canadian Armed Forces members were deployed in January for Operation Reassurance, scheduled return in July. At the time of the accident, the group was conducting training.

Minister of National Defence, Harjit Sajjan, said ships, aircrafts and helicopters were engaged in search and rescue efforts overnight.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time but the flight data and voice recorder have been recovered, and are being analyzed. The families of the individuals on the helicopter have been notified.

General Vance explained that the recorder broke away from the helicopter and floated, and search teams were able to find the beacon to recover it. He added that there is a “pretty sizeable debris field.”

“Each of them will leave a void that cannot be filled,” Trudeau said. “They do what they always do, step towards danger so the rest of us can stay safe.

General Vance said he doesn’t have any concerns about the helicopter but all helicopters are going on an “operation pause” to allow the flight safety team to determine if there is an issue with these aircrafts.