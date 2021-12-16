Helexia, a subsidiary of Voltalia, signs a new contract to supply Telefonica with solar electricity in Brazil

Helexia, a distributed-generation and energy-efficiency specialist, has won an additional 27 megawatts of photovoltaic capacity for the Vivo cell phone network, a Telefonica brand. Helexia is a subsidiary of Voltalia (ISIN code Euronext Paris: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies.

Following the August 31 launch of the construction of 17 solar photovoltaic (PV) units to power the facilities of Vivo, a subsidiary of the Telefonica Group in Brazil, Helexia is adding 8 units totalling 27 megawatts to this 20-year contract. Initially planned for 60 megawatts, the capacity is therefore increased to 87 megawatts, turning Helexia as leading Solar PV supplier of Distributed Energy Ressources (DER) to Telefonica in Brazil.

The additional units will be located in the states of Amazonas, Tocantins, Sao Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul. Commercial operation is expected to start in the second half of 2022

With this new contract, Telefonica, an international leader in the telecommunications market, is making further progress in the roadmap of its sustainable development strategy in Brazil, by strengthening its demand for green electricity. Helexia's expertise as a specialist in decentralized solar production units combined with Voltalia's knowledge of the Brazilian market are crowned by the renewed confidence from this partner.

"Telefonica has once again placed its trust in Helexia. We are proud to demonstrate once again the group´s know-how in providing energy services, as well as the synergies between Voltalia and Helexia", said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.7 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 10.7 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has more than 1,230 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps

About Helexia (https://www.helexia.green/) Founded in 2010, Helexia is a driving force in the energy transition. Its mission is to co-construct winning energy models for its clients and for the planet.



With more than 230 skilled and professional employees in France and internationally, Helexia has completed more than 300 projects to date and supports its clients with innovative, efficient and integrated 360° solutions for the energy optimisation of their tertiary, industrial, retail and health buildings to enable them to achieve their carbon footprint reduction ambitions through a tailor-made trajectory.



Helexia’s services are developed around 4 pillars: energy efficiency, production of self-consumed green energy, energy management and electric mobility.





